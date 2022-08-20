A drone attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

A drone attacked this Saturday the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol, in the annexed Crimean peninsula.without causing victims, informed the governor of the city, Mijaí Razvozháev.

“I’m on the fleet staff. 25 minutes ago a drone crashed into the roof (…). no victims”, the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Razvozhaev called on the population to remain calm and, if possible, not to leave the house for at least an hour.

Initially, he stated thatunfortunately (the drone) was not shot down, although it was shot at from the bay”.

Shortly after, the governor rectified and assured that the drone was shot down by the anti-aircraft defense and fell on the roof of the fleet headquarterswhere it caught fire without causing much damage.

On July 31, at least five people were injured after a drone dropped an explosive device in the courtyard of the fleet headquarters, which forced the cancellation of the Navy Day celebrations, which are celebrated in That date.

A view shows smoke rising over the area after an explosion in the town of Mayskoye in Dzhankoi district, Crimea, August 16, 2022 (REUTERS/Stringer)

This happened after the Ukrainian press revealed that this Friday they heard again explosions on the Crimean peninsulaone day after at least four explosions hit in the vicinity of the important Russian military airport in Belbeknorth of Sevastopol.

Reports on social networks warned that this Friday Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft defense systems were activated over the port of Sevastopolheadquarters of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, and fired a series of shots to an unknown destination.

Mikhail Razvozhayevhead of the Russian occupation government in Sevastopol, stated that a formation of drones had been shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defense.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, it is an important supply line for what President Vladimir Putin calls his special military operation in Ukraine.

In recent weeks the Ukrainian Army has carried out several acts of sabotage in territory under Russian controlincluding in Crimea, where an arsenal and an airfield were the scene of explosions that caused numerous damages.

On the other hand, Russian authorities reported on Thursday a fire in an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, which has forced the evacuation of the inhabitants of neighboring towns. “According to the latest data, there are no injuries. Emergency services are working on the spot. The cause of the fire is being clarified,” said Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod, on his Telegram channel. The inhabitants of two villages near the arsenal and not far from the Ukrainian border, Timonovo and Soloti, they have been transferred “to a safe place”he added.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskyhas called on civilians in areas under Russian control that they stay away from barracks, arsenals and military units for their own safety.

And Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, declared this Friday that Sentences against collaborators in Crimea and those who “have betrayed” could be mitigated if they provide useful information regarding Russian military targets and equipment in the territory of the occupied peninsula.

“Crimea is the sovereign territory of Ukraine. The gradual demilitarization of the peninsula, followed by its liberation, is part of our program”Danilov said on Twitter.

