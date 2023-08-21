A Drug Dealer Who Killed Actor Michael K. Williams Was Given A 10 Year Prison Sentence:

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that a guy from Brooklyn got 10 years in jail for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to actor and director Michael K. Williams.

A news report on Friday said that Irvin Cartagena, 40, of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, got an extra five years of controlled release for plotting to sell heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl variants.

According to the release, Cartagena helped spread the fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed Williams as part of the plot. Prosecutors said that the well-known star died of an overdose in his penthouse apartment in Brooklyn in September 2021.

Michael K. Williams Died Tragically After Employing The Drugs That Cartagena Sold To Him:

“Even though their product had previously killed one person, Cartagena and his accomplices kept selling heroin with fentanyl in it,” the lawyer’s statement said.

“This office will keep working hard to enforce the law in opposition to unscrupulous drug traffickers who sell poison and make the fentanyl epidemic even worse.” “Michael K. Williams died sadly after employing the drugs that Cartagena sold him.

“Cartagena and his co-conspirators kept selling potentially deadly heroin mixed with fentanyl, even though their product had already killed one person,” US Attorney Damian Williams stated within a statement.

Cartagena Is Accused Of Being A Member Of A Drug Crime Ring That Sold Heroin Mixed With The Dangerous Drug Fentanyl:

Williams said, “This office will keep working hard to enforce the law in opposition to unscrupulous drug traffickers who sell poison and make the fentanyl epidemic even worse.”

Cartagena, who is also known to be “Green Eyes,” was one of four men who were charged alongside being part of a drug-trafficking ring that supplied Williams heroin mixed with fentanyl, which killed him.

Cartagena pleaded guilty to one count of plotting to sell fentanyl, heroin, and various other drugs at the beginning of April.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, who gave Cartagena his term, said that people who know him say that he is “helpful, humble, as well as hard-working” when he is clean.

Cartagena Was The One Who Met With Williams And Did The Hand To Hand Trade:

Abrams told the source, “I hope that treatment will help you progress forward upon a more productive as well as law-abiding path.”

Prosecutors said that Cartagena was the individual who did “the hand-to-hand exchange” alongside Williams right before the actor, who was best known for his part as Omar Little on HBO’s “The Wire,” killed of an accidental overdose.

The US Attorney’s Office said that Cartagena and his partners in crime kept selling heroin mixed with fentanyl in the middle of the day near apartment buildings within Brooklyn as well as Manhattan.

Carlos Macci Was Given A Jail Term Of 2.5 Years:

After Williams died, he ran away to Puerto Rico, where he was finally caught within February 2022, the report said.

NBC News says that 72-year-old co-conspirator Carlos Macci received a sentence to 2.5 years in jail and three years of supervised freedom last month. The first year of his supervised release was to be spent in a residential drug treatment center.

Macci, Hector Robles, and Luis Cruz all took guilt plea deals, just like Cartagena. The news source says that Robles and Cruz will get their sentences on September 26.

In 2021, Williams Was Discovered Dead In His Room In New York City:

In 2021, Williams’s body was found in his flat in New York City. The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office said that he died of an accidental overdose. He turned 54.

Fentanyl is a painkiller that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. The city’s Department of Health says that it was found in 80% of drug overdose deaths in New York City in 2021.

Williams was recognized for his parts upon The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, as well as Lovecraft Country. He was also in movies like “Assassin’s Creed” and “12 Years a Slave.”

Over The Years, The Star Has Been Open About His Problems With Drugs And Alcohol:

Over the years, the star has been open about his problems with drugs. In 2017, he claimed The New York Times that he had slipped up more than once during his time in show business. “Addiction doesn’t just go away,” he stated at the time. “I have to fight every day, but I’m fighting.”

“I was playing alongside fire,” he said in 2012 to NJ.com. “It was only a matter of time before I was apprehended as well as my business wound with me on the cover of a tabloid, I went to jail, or, worst of all, I ended up dead.”

Williams Talked About How He Kept His Drug Use A Secret And How He Had To Hit Rock Bottom Before Getting Help:

Williams talked about how he hid his drug use and had to hit rock bottom before he got help. “I had to sneak away in order to use drugs. I had to put it away.

I would leave for several days at a time. During that time in my life, I was lonely. I was broke, in pieces, and hurt. Worn out. “It was empty,” he said. “Finally, I said, ‘I am unable to perform this anymore.'” “I did not want to die.”