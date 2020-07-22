A Dune Actor Is Already Leading The Oscars Chances

In fact, to ensure that Timothee Chalamet to be a contender on the 2021 Academy Awards, Dune will both want to remain in its December slot or come out by February 28, 2021. Due to the well being disaster, the 93rd Academy Awards has prolonged the eligibility interval for motion pictures, and the ceremony itself will likely be held on April 25, 2021. Nonetheless, with a lot uncertainty within the air, it’s totally potential that Dune will find yourself being delayed to later into 2021, that means any Oscars consideration it might earn will likely be for the 2022 ceremony.