A dystopian and narrative battle royale: this is the new from the director of Elysium, with trailer and launch window

Gunzilla Games has advanced some first details of its first game, titled Off the Grid.

Although the world of cinema will know Neill Blomkamp for being the director of films as successful as District 9 or Elysium, this professional has been very close to the sector of video game. After all, we have seen some of his cinematographic creativity through a spectacular Anthem short and Halo 3 shorts that have wowed the community.

Off the Grid will be released in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series and PCAt the time, we informed you that Blomkamp decided to immerse himself fully in the video game industry directing a multiplayer action title with narrative elements. This would be the first work of the developer Gunzilla Games, which has advanced the details of its work on the official website. Thanks to this data, we now know that Off the Grid, the official name of this game, will be a “shooter battle royale AAA in the third person” and will be released in 2023 para PS5, Xbox Series y PC.

According to Eurogamer, Off the Grid will feature 150-player PvP matches and PvE lobbies, complete with quests you can complete at the same time as other players. Beyond this, Gunzilla Games defines its next opus as a game “set in a dystopian future, the cyberpunk-style shooter plans to evolve the genre through a strong emphasis on narrative progression“.

Of course, Gunzilla Games presents such a curious proposal that it is interesting, so we will be waiting to find out more information about this title that will mix the most popular action of the moment with narrative components. Also, it is worth noting that Off the Grid is being developed by a studio that not only has the famous film director, but also has Ubisoft and Crytek veterans among its ranks.

