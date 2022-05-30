A European club is targeting “Changuito” Zeballos, one of the greatest promises of Boca Juniors

“Changuito” Exequiel Zeballos against Barcelona, ​​in the Diego Maradona Cup

After consecrating League Cup champion and to achieve the goal of qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores as a pointer in their group, the footballers of Boca Juniors they took a few days off before the start of the new first division tournament. On Sunday June 5, the Xeneize will receive Arsenal for the first date of the local championship (from 19 in the Bombonera).

With the transfer market open, many players from the last Argentine soccer champion are being watched. One of them is Exequiel Zeballos, who has just turned 20 and is wanted by several European casts. After the rumors months ago of the Milan of Italy, in the last hours a serious interest arose from the Salernocast you just achieve permanence in Serie A Calcio.

According to the prestigious Italian media The Gazzetta dello Sportthe Changuito He is one of those targeted by the cast that remained for one point in the highest division. “So far he has been part of the different youth teams in Argentina,” highlighted the morning paper this Sunday.

Changuito Zeballos, just 20 years old, is regularly summoned by the youth of the Argentine national team (exezeballos02)

“A left winger capable of playing practically anywhere, Zeballos caught the eye of Milan and Napoli. With the Xeneize shirt he has always stood out for his speed and agility. Zeballos is a class of 2002 and represents an authentic (and other) talent that flourished in La Boca”, added another local newspaper.

Regardless of the interest of the Italian team, if the negotiations begin, they will hardly come to fruition, since the youth is one of the best-priced promises on the squad. If Salernitana chose to wear it under your clause you will have to pay some $25 million by the file of the native of La Banda, Santiago del Estero, who at the end of 2020 renewed his bond until December 2025.

Zeballos alternated ownership with Eduardo Salvio and Sebastián Villa. El Changuito covered Toto for several games when he was injured, while he played from the beginning in almost the entire cup due to the suspension that weighed on the Colombian for six games, as a result of the incidents in the last series of the Copa Libertadores against Atlético Mineiro .

Also, is one of the Council’s greatest promises of Soccer managed by Juan Román Riquelmeso it would be very complex for Boca Juniors to accept the transfer, unless the millionaire clause is executed.

