A European soccer player showed himself with the Boca shirt and refloated the illusions of the fans

Lucas Torreira posed, once again, with the Boca Juniors shirt

The Argentine soccer pass market is red hot and, despite the fact that the squad is on vacation, in the offices of Boca Juniors do not rest when trying to close the reinforcements for the team that, at least until December 31, leads Sebastián Battaglia. In the last hours, the Uruguayan Lucas Torreira published a series of photos with the shirt of the Xeneize And, although his name did not appear on the folder in the current transfer window, the gesture delighted the fans of the whole of the riverbank.

“Sunday. Enjoying the holidays in my dear FRAY BENTOS “, wrote the Uruguayan footballer, who currently plays in the Fiorentina of Italy and that he returned to his country for the Holidays to be with his family and loved ones. In the publication he is seen smiling, dressed in a Boca jacket, the same as in a series of Stories that he shared.

Immediately the post was filled with comments from fans of Xeneize with questions of the type “What if Roman calls you?”, alluding to a possible summons from the vice president Juan roman riquelme to join the ranks of the team that everything seems to indicate that he will have Battaglia as a coach also in 2022.

The Fiorentina footballer spends his holidays in Uruguay

“I always said it, I’m dying to play in Boca”, Torreira, 25, had pointed out in April of this year, making clear his desire to wear the shirt Blue and gold at some point in his career. In addition, he made it clear that a very close loss was what made that longing become more urgent: “The night my mother died at 4:15 in the morning they called me and one of the first ones I told him about went to my representative and I told him that I didn’t want to play in Europe anymore, that I wanted to come to Boca ”.

But, despite the fact that some mechanisms were put in place on the part of the Boca leadership to try to make the pass, Torreira stayed in Europe. After a loan to Atletico Madrid, the Arsenal of England – club owner of his pass – yielded it last August to the Fiorentina in an operation for one year, with a purchase option. This is why, at least in the current transfer market, it is unlikely that the Uruguayan midfielder will fulfill his dream of landing in the Xeneize.

In this way, Boca fans remain expectant for Torreira, who went to Italy at the age of 17 and went through Delfina Pescara and Sampdoria before being acquired by English Arsenal in 35 million dollars.

There are several names that sound on the radar of the Boca World these days, although at the moment there is no confirmed reinforcement. From Lautaro Gianetti until Roger Martinez, passing by Facundo Farías, Ángel Romero Y Gabriel Avalos, are some of the footballers who could arrive at the club that presides Jorge Amor Ameal. In the last hours, the interest in repatriating Darío Benedetto, To who Riquelme made him an offer that the 31-year-old forward found attractive. The forward’s pass belongs to Olympique de Marseille.

KEEP READING:

The intimate encounter between Ricardo Centurión and Darío Benedetto

Follow the novel of the Argentine soccer pass market: “River and Boca are going to go for Facundo Farías next week”

Strategy or unfounded rumors? The phrase of Juanfer Quintero that made noise in the fans of River Plate