A false email and a frustrated pass: the strategy of a German club not to lose its figure in the transfer market

Filip Kostic has two more years of contract with Eintracht Frankfurt (Reuters)

In a frenzied European pass market in which several figures changed clubs and other signings were closed on the hour, in Germany An unprecedented episode was experienced when a transfer was frustrated because the leaders of a team gave false information to an Italian club so as not to receive any offers for their figure.

What happened was that Lazio, after selling to Joaquin Correa al Inter MilanHe concentrated his efforts on finding a replacement. After exhaustive work, the football department understood that the right one was Serbian Filip Kostic, who plays in the Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga. With the intention of starting the negotiations, they contacted the directive of the German team to consult the conditions to finalize the transfer.

From the Eintracht Frankfurt They answered that they would not let one of their best footballers go for less than 15 million euros, but knowing that Lazio had that amount in their coffers, they added one more piece of information. The Germans indicated thate if they wanted to present a formal offer, they should send it to a certain email box and it was there that they gave them a false address, as revealed by the Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Sure, days later Lazio presented a proposal of 10 million euros plus another as many in variables that was quite close to the one established at the beginning and, without knowing it, they sent it to the false box. In this way, Eintracht Frankfurt made sure that Kostic did not know that the Italian team was trying to sign him and at each player’s query they explained that they had not received anything.

Filip Kostic did not know that Lazio had bid for him until his agent found out what had happened (Reuters)

The plan went perfectly, until it was discovered by Fali Ramadini, agent of the Serbian footballer, who found out everything thanks to the information that the Lazio leaders approached him, who were surprised by not having received a response. Igli Tare, sports director of the Italian cast, explained to the German site image: “Does six or seven days, I informed Markus Krösche (sports director of Eintracht) that we would like to have Kostic. He asked us to put the offer in writing, and we did, by email. The problem is that they publicly declared that there was no offer … ”.

It was thus that they discovered that the German team had given them a false email address, something they never imagined. But the truth is that the strategy of the Germans worked, because the transfer market closed on Tuesday and the Serbian Kostic it is still part of their campus.

Now, the 28-year-old footballer is focused on his national team due to the commitments he has for the UEFA qualifiers Course to Qatar 2022, but from the German portals they are pessimistic with what will be his return to the Eintracht Frankfurt, where he still has two years of contract left. The first information indicates that he could be absent from training as a protest for what happened in the transfer period.

