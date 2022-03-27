A famous youtuber cut his hair in the middle of the NBA game: the incredible reactions of the players

Youtuber JiDion surprised everyone with a haircut in the middle of the game

That the NBA, in addition to being one of the most exciting competitions on the planet, also provides an impressive show for its viewers; but what happened at the end of the match played at the Target Center was out of any plan. The youtuber JiDion surprised everyone present by cutting his hair in the middle of the game.

The content creator, who has more than 4 million subscribers on his channel and 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is a basketball fanatic and was present at the clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks. In the absence of just over three minutes to close the last quarter, a barber began to cut his hair, which stunned the athletes. Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, stared in disbelief at the situation, and his gesture quickly went viral on social media.

“It’s never a bad time for a haircut,” wrote the official account of the NBA with an emoji of a face crying with laughter. “A courtside cut?” the Timberwolves responded along with a photo of the incredible moment.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-95.

Regarding the match, the Minnesotans prevailed 116-95 thanks to a great performance by Karl-Anthony Towns, who signed a scoresheet with 20 points, one assist and nine rebounds. D’Angelo Russell, meanwhile, had 15 points.

With this result, the franchise that has the Argentine Pablo Prigioni within its technical staff has a record of 43 wins and 32 losses, which places them in seventh place, but close to taking the place from the Denver Nuggets (43-31). ). Those of Luka Doncic, on the other hand, appear in fifth place in the Western Conference with a mark of 45-29.

The Timberwolves will be back in action tomorrow when they visit the Boston Celtics. Those from Dallas, on the other hand, will host the Utah Jazz tomorrow.

