A Fan Asked Akshay Kumar To Name SRK And Right here’s What He Did

Akshay Kumar is using at the theatrical free up and luck of his newest movie, Bell Backside. The movie additionally stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Simply prior to the discharge of the movie, Akshay, Vaani and Lara shot for an episode of Kapil Sharma’s comedy display and a member of the target market made an strange request to Kumar all the way through filming. As observed in a video launched on social media, a girl requested Akshay Kumar to name Shah Rukh Khan over the telephone and made her communicate. To everybody’s wonder, Akshay obliged her with the decision however to no luck as SRK’s mobile used to be switched off.

This didn’t discourage the fan, who insisted Kumar take a look at some other quantity. Akshay Kumar did so however nonetheless couldn’t get via to SRK. The fan didn’t surrender and requested Akshay to name Gauri and after which get in contact with Khan however host Kapil Sharma treated the placement at this level and stated, “Saari baat aap pe aayegi. Gauri bhabhi bolengi, ‘Akshay ji aap bigaad rahe hai humare pati ko’”