A fan brings Animal Crossing to the Game Boy era with a unique 8-bit style

The Nintendo saga is not as old as others, so we have never seen a delivery on this laptop.

By Axel García / Updated 28 December 2021, 08:23 1 comment

Animal Crossing, one of the many Nintendo franchises, never had a title in the Game Boy, the laptop that debuted in 1989. However, the Reddit user gejospixelart, He has taken care to let us see what this popular saga would be like on the platform.

Animal Crossing never had a delivery on this Nintendo laptopCreating an Animal Crossing title on the Game Boy would be a challenge, but to get an idea it is worth it with the animation which he has shared via Reddit. Although it is only a small scene, his work simulates the style of the 8 bits that many gamers enjoyed on this Nintendo platform.

Inside the scene, we see a villager wearing an outfit seen in the original installment of the saga, the horned helmet, along with Ankha, a character who also debuted in the first Animal Crossing. Clearly, gejospixelart has been inspired by the estate of the franchise to create this animation.

The first Animal Crossing title was released in 2001 exclusively in Japan for Nintendo 64. Originally known as Animal ForestThis title subsequently received a port for the Nintendo GameCube in 2004, which was the first experience of the series for many players around the world.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest installment in the series, recently received its new update: Happy Home Paradise. This DLC is free for owners of the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack, and it will be the first and only paid DLC the game will receive.

