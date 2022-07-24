A fan creates a spectacular God of War Ragnarok sand sculpture that has surprised everyone

A Reddit user shared the enormous work done on the beaches of Taiwan.

A fan on the beaches of Taiwan has surprised everyone by creating a amazing piece about God of War Ragnarok. It turns out that the author has done a great sand structure and very detailed where it has been possible to see Kratos and Atreus represented in this huge figure.

A user on Reddit called spqp has shared the huge piece of art he has found in the playa de Fulong, located in Taiwan. In the sculpture you can see both Kratos and Atreus quite detailedyes, the legs are missing, which apparently were being designed at the time the photo was taken.

At the top, of course, the name of the title stands out. Also seen in the background is the mountainous environment in which they are. According to the user, this sculpture entered inside a exposure that other creators made, only that the person in the photo decided to make it about God of War Ragnarok.

The last thing that has been known about this long-awaited title is that PlayStation shared the official synopsis a few days ago in which it reveals more details about the adventure of Kratos and Atreus. This also ties in with the revelation he pointed to Jason Schreier noting that his planned departure date was going to be November 11, the old Starfield date.

