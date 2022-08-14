A fan has created an Attack on Titan game that looks spectacular and that you can now download for free

The developer is currently working on updating the game to display under the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine.

Attack on Titan fans will be waiting for a game to come to market that represents the greatness of this magnificent series. However, a fan has developed a game looks spectacular and that you can even venture to play it for free on both PC and Android.

The game has been developed by Swammy, who was encouraged to continue with the project after uploading a functional test of it to Tik Tok and seeing the good reception, Kotaku reveals. It was after him huge support from the people, that Swammy wanted to continue with the game. In addition, it can be played both in first as in third person in order to better immerse ourselves in this incredible universe.

Swammy is working on graphically improving the game with Unreal Engine 5The good news is that the developer is working on updating the game so that there is a graphic enhancement thanks to Unreal Engine 5, according to revela Jake Lucky. It is also worth mentioning that the title has a cooperative mode to make the experience more enriching with friends.

With a very fresh premise of swing fast and fight titans, this Attack on Titan game has managed to attract the attention of many people. If you dare to try it, keep in mind that you can already play it both on PC and Android downloading it for free through its official website.

