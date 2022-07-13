A fan imagines an elaborate remake of Fallout: New Vegas in Unreal Engine 5

We wouldn’t mind returning to one of the best RPGs in the Bethesda saga if it were this way.

Of all the games in the franchise Bethesda, Fallout: New Vegas has a special place in the hearts of fans of the saga. The title was developed by Obsidian and published in 2010 and, although it was initially a minor installment, a good part of the community hopes to have news again regarding another installment.

That yes, many would not say no to a remake, and more if it looks like the proposal of the video that heads the news. The TeaserPlay study has carried out a reimagining of the game in Unreal Engine 5Epic’s powerful engine, and the truth is that we would not say no to returning to Mojave in this way.

He has even recreated the HUD that we would have on the screenIn addition to the different planes and the small playable sequences that, we repeat, are only an imagination of what we could expect, TeaserPlay has even recreated the HUD that would accompany us during the adventure. To get the most out of the graphic engine, it has made use of technologies such as Lumen or Nanitein addition to the increasingly popular ray tracing.

It is not the first time (far from it) that we see projects of this magnitude based on Unreal Engine 5. Without leaving Bethesda, Skyrim remakes are very popular, although there are more and more elaborate projects that even pretend to be titles that we can play , as is the case with the tribute remake of SEGA Rally Championship.

