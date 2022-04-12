A fan invaded a playing field and was violently tackled by a security officer: “I got what I deserved”

Far from being an episode of social or political conflicts, the Cbus Super Stadium Queensland (Australia) was the scene of an unusual episode caused by a tiktoker 28 years old, who took the attention of the match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels for the fifth day of the National Rugby League (NRL).

The victory of the visiting team by 26 to 20 was left in the background after theThe field invasion of the young Javon Johanson. The images of the security guard tackle went viral through social networks and opened a great debate among users.

Did the staff do their job correctly? Did he take advantage of the situation and use excessive force? The opinions multiplied with the passing of the minutes and even the president of the Gold Coast, Dennis Watt, spoke about it: ”From where he was sitting, he seemed to have acted with a heavy hand. It could have been handled better.”

The young woman jumped onto the pitch and began to run

The incident occurred when a spectator jumped onto the field in the middle of the game. Without a shirt and with jeans, the young woman walked the field eluding the security guards until one of them ended his adventure with a tackle worth seeing in a match of this magnitude.

Much was said on social networks about the intensity with which the young woman’s cumshot was cut, however, it was own tiktoker the one who came out to defend him After what happened.

“My biggest goal in life was just to run in a field. i got what i deserved. He (the security guard) was doing his job, ”he acknowledged in dialogue with the Australian media 7News and I add: “Honestly, the entrance was fine. It seemed much worse.”

“The adrenaline from the crowd… you just hear this big roar (when you run on the field) and I immediately thought I had to take my jersey off. I was so close to ditching my bra, but I thought that was going a bit far. I used to play rugby and had three brothers, so getting tackled was not a problem.sentenced.

The images went viral on social media.

Despite Johanson’s comments, the Australian media claimed that the Gold Coast Titans are reviewing the situation: “The Titans are working with Cbus Super Stadium and their security provider to fully understand the incident. and we will have a report of the place in the next few days”, detailed Watt. “The guard’s movement seemed exaggerated and put the intruder at real physical risk,” he added.

In the same vein, the former star of the Eels, Eric Groth Jr: “I think this guy didn’t have to do this. He will say that ‘it could have been a terrorist threat’, but deep down I think he wanted to get attention on national television. She could have been knocked down with less force.”

KEEP READING

The unusual unsportsmanlike invasion in Spain: the coach got in to cut off a rival counterattack

Strange field invasion of a fan in Portugal: he kicked the players of his own team

Disgusting episode in Brazilian football: a DT headbutted a line judge and the club fired him