A fan takes Animal Crossing into the Game Boy era with his own 8-bit animation

This Nintendo saga is not as old as others, so we never had a delivery on this laptop.

Animal Crossing, one of the many Nintendo franchises, never had a title in the Game Boy, the laptop that debuted in 1989. However, the Reddit user, gejospixelart, was given the task of giving us a small glimpse of what this popular saga would look like, within this platform.

Animal Crossing never had a delivery on this Nintendo laptopCreating an Animal Crossing title on the Game Boy would be quite a challenge, but it all starts with the first step, just like gejospixelart did with a animation of his own creation, which he shared within Reddit. Although it is only a small scene, his work simulates the style of the 8 bits that many gamers enjoyed on this Nintendo platform.

Inside the scene, we see a villager wearing an outfit seen in the original installment of the saga, the horned helmet, along with Ankha, a character who also debuted in the first Animal Crossing. Clearly, gejospixelart was inspired by the estate of the franchise, at the time of creating this animation.

The first Animal Crossing title was released in 2001, exclusively in Japan for Nintendo 64. Originally known as Animal ForestThis title subsequently received a port for the Nintendo GameCube in 2004, which was the first experience of the series for many players around the world.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest installment in the series, recently received its new update: Happy Home Paradise. This DLC is free for owners of the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack, and it will be the first and only paid DLC the game will receive.

More about: Animal Crossing, Nintendo and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.