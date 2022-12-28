A femicide wrapped his wife’s lifeless body in aluminum foil, hid her and filed a disappearance report

The victim, Estela Vega, was hit on the head and then strangled by a cable.

A man accused of killing his wife and wrapping her in aluminum foil he was in pretrial detention in Chile.

The crime It happened in the city of Coronel, in the Bio Bio region, in the south of the country. In this place, on Saturday, December 21, René Jiménez murdered his wife, Estela Vega, after an argument. The records indicate that the woman was attacked with a hammer to the head and then strangled with an electrical cable.

The prosecutor, Carolina Somorrostro, said that the crime materialized at 7:00 a.m. at the couple’s home, located in the Jorge Alessandri neighborhood. To try to hide the corpse, the man wrapped it in aluminum foil, tape and plastic bags. Later, he would have covered it with boxes and other materials, leaving it in a corner of the home, next to a closet.

The records of the Homicide Brigade of the Investigative Police state that the husband filed a complaint for the disappearance of his wife, arguing that she had traveled to another city to buy Christmas gifts, losing communication with her partner.

“Until now we have not had much news from her (…) the last message she sent me on WhatsApp was yesterday at 11:18 minutes exactly, in which she told me that she was in the center of Concepción,” said the husband and main suspect in this crime, days before Christmas.

From the Chilean prosecutor’s office it is believed that the defendant carried out, in those days, maneuvers to distract attention such as establishing communication with the press through interviews, and helping to share posters related to the search for his wife.

The suspect began to be closely followed when a group of detectives conducted errands at the home. Here it was discovered that the victim’s wallet, cell phone and orthopedic hearing aid were hidden in the attic of the house. This helped the police find the woman’s body and the man confessed to her gruesome crime.

From the Presidential Delegation of Bio Bio a criminal complaint was filed for the crime of femicide. The Regional Ministerial Secretary (Seremi) for Women, Lorena Segura, affirmed that “we hope that both the investigative processes of Estela’s femicide and the judicial process, have a gender perspective”.

The detainee was made available to justice. The Public Ministry asked the court to order preventive detention for the defendant, which was accepted by the judge. A period of 6 months was established for the investigation.

