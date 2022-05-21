A Ferrari that was owned by Michael Schumacher was put up for sale: the particular detail of the classic car

Ferrari California used by Michael Schumacher for sale

Michael Schumacher He is considered one of the best pilots in the history of the formula 1. Seven times champion of the highest category of world motorsports, the German driver left a mark that will be remembered forever.

Today, more than eight years after the serious accident he suffered while skiing in the French Alps and which left him in a medical situation that little is known about, a car was put up for sale Schumi used since 2009 and then sold just before the traumatic moment that he and the rest of his family went through.

The Ferrari California is the collector’s vehicle that is marketed through Boutsen Classic Cars, a Monaco-based high-end car dealership. Premium cars, race cars and even F1 single-seaters are exhibited in its sales room.

Precisely, the person in charge of selling the car used by Schumacher is another former F1 driver. Thierry Boutsen, today a businessman and owner of the classic car site, ran from 1983 to 1993 and did so in different teams such as Arrows, Benetton, Williams, Ligier and Jordan. His record marks that he participated in 164 Grands Prix, he won three races, climbed to 15 podiums and was the fastest in qualifying.

This is the Ferrari steering wheel used by the seven-time F1 champion

According to the official page that put the car up for sale, “Michael Schumacher bought this new Ferrari California and used it privately until 2012″. Then, they indicate that at present, the car is based in Switzerland and is available for inspection by appointment. This classic is equipped with a 460-horsepower 4.3-liter V8 engine with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The price to acquire it? It is not available and can only be found by doing a private consultation on the site.

One of the particular details that this model of the prancing Horse It is his little used. In the time that Michael had it in his power, it only accumulated 15,643 kilometers, so the model is practically new. The Ferrari is silver, convertible, and has two black stripes that extend on the hood, the roof and on the tailgate of the vehicle. Alloy wheels are matched with tires Pirelli P Zero.

Besides, bears Schumacher’s signature on the headrest of the seats and on the steering wheel it has the red engine start button. Inside, the car that the German drove has gray and black leather finishes, with matching stitching. According to figures from the Maranello factory, some 8,000 cars of the model in question were registered.

Beyond these technical characteristics of the car, one of the salient data is that the seven-time Formula 1 champion himself participated in the development of the vehicle from the beginning of the project promoted by Ferrari. He facilitated his input to technicians and engineers so that buyers could enjoy driving the car every day in the sporty Italian-made style.

