A few hours after its start in Guardianes 2021, Cruz Azul detected four cases of COVID-19

The return to the Liga MX for him Blue Cross does not seem to be the ideal, because in addition to the fact that they must overcome the first days with a new coach, four of its elements tested positive for COVID-19 and they are not available for the start of the tournament, in which expectations and criticism will be on them again.

According to a statement that the team and the league issued on January 9, the new infections were revealed after the club carry out 50 examinations between players, coaching staff and staff of the first team prior to its start in the Guardians Closing 2021.

“People meet isolated and under observation constant of the medical team of the club, as indicated by the guidelines of the health authorities ”, they wrote, in addition to reiterating their commitment to the sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the virus within the institution.

This January 10, Santos and Cruz Azul will play their first game of the championship in Torreón, Coahuila (10:06 am), even though the Warriors registered 30 positive cases for coronavirus between teams women’s, U-17 and U-20, which were postponed so as not to risk the players and elements of the coaching staff.

Regarding this match, Guillermo Almada, technical director of Santos Laguna, said that despite the December hurricane that Cruz Azul experienced, they will not be confident even when their rivals went through important moments of uncertainty.

“Is a double edged sword because sometimes footballers draw strength from where there is none due to all the expectations of sports journalism and the arrival of a new coach (Juan Reynoso). But let’s start from the basis that Cruz Azul has a great squad, with a great level and with great footballers”, Said the strategist in a press conference.

The Uruguayan reiterated that those from La Noria have a strong campus that can compete in the first places. In addition, he ruled out that the recent arrival of Reynoso to the cement bench is a disadvantage for rivals.

“They have a high-level squad that won’t go away forget to play football. A coach, whenever he arrives, tries to put all those things together. Reynoso has had a great campaign with Puebla and is a coach who knows the institution, so we wait for a Cruz Azul with a high level, “he said.

It should be remembered that the Peruvian coach arrived in Cruz Azul after an earthquake that shook the heavenly institution. It all started in the semifinals of the last tournament when the Pumas eliminated the cement producers, even though they were four goals behind in the first leg.

On the other hand, a couple of days ago, Cruz Azul announced that Álvaro Dávila will be the new Executive President. Through a video on social networks, he mentioned that presiding over this club “represents a great responsibility” and he stressed that it is one of the clubs with the longest tradition in Mexican soccer and with one of the most loyal hobbies.

“We will work to compete in the foreground, always taking care of resources and generating the financial balance”, He declared when presenting his project, which will be focused on the training of new talents and the work of basic forces, as well as administrative and representation tasks before Liga MX.

“Let’s start this new stage together, renewed and excited to achieve the triumphs that we all want”Commented the new executive president of the club, who was President for 22 years of the late Monarcas Morelia.

