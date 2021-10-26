A fifteen-year-old boy attempted to rape a 21-year-old school scholar, tied his fingers with a stone on his head and…

15-year-old Boy arrested for making an attempt to rape 21-year-old school lady in Kondotti, Kerala, मलाप्पुरम (केरल): The accused who attempted to rape a 21-year-old lady an afternoon previous in Kondotti grew to become out to be a 15-year-old minor. Police mentioned on Tuesday that the accused, a category 10 scholar, has been arrested. The accused had stuck the woman on her technique to school at Kottukara close to Kondotti and dragged her to a close-by box with the purpose of raping the sufferer.Additionally Learn – Such spoiled sweetheart’s father’s intentions on daughter-in-law, bothered son needed to devote suicide, but…

The accused hit the woman at the head with a stone, tied her fingers and pressed very onerous on her neck to subdue her. The sufferer controlled to flee after saving her existence. The sufferer had controlled to succeed in a close-by area by way of working away.

Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujit Das informed the media after apprehending the category 10 scholar that the accused boy had no felony historical past and in step with the sufferer the boy had by no means stressed her prior to.

Informed a concocted tale to the circle of relatives, the boy confessed to the police

The accused boy fled from the spot after the sufferer someway escaped, the police officer mentioned. He reached house along with his grimy garments and scratch marks on his arm and lips and informed his circle of relatives a concocted tale {that a} canine had adopted him, because of which he fell down. Then again, when the police reached his area and wondering used to be began, the boy admitted that he were given those scratches whilst sexually assaulting the 21-year-old lady, the officer mentioned.

Hit the woman at the head with a stone, tied her fingers

Consistent with the police, he even chased the sufferer for far prior to attacking him close to the banana plantation. Police mentioned that the accused hit the woman at the head with a stone, tied her fingers and pressed her neck very onerous to subdue her. Police additional mentioned that the sufferer used to be fortunate that she controlled to flee after saving her existence.

Boy does now not have felony historical past, used to be district degree judo champion

The police officer additionally mentioned that they’re probing the net actions of the accused to learn the way he used to be mentally ready to devote one of these crime, as he has no felony historical past and is on the district degree. Was once a judo champion.

The accused had dragged the woman to the sector whilst going to university.

Previous on Monday, a police officer from Kondotty had mentioned within the day that the accused had stuck the younger lady on her technique to school at Kottukara close to Kondotti and dragged her to a close-by box with the purpose of raping the sufferer. The sufferer had controlled to succeed in a close-by area by way of working away.

Case registered for try to homicide and try to rape

The respectable had informed the media {that a} formal arrest can be made quickly upon getting some extra main points. After the rape strive on Monday, the police had intensified the seek for the accused. The sufferer used to be later taken to Kozhikode Clinical Faculty, from the place she used to be despatched house. An FIR has been registered on this case below the fees of try to homicide and try to rape.