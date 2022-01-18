A fight broke out between fans in the middle of the Australian Open for the use of masks

A group of fans refused to wear masks and were ejected from the stadium



This week there were scenes of chaos in the Rod Laver Arena while the duel between Alexander Zverev Y Daniel Altmaier for the first round of Australian Open. A group of fans clashed over an argument about wearing masks in the stands and three men were ejected from the stands.

As published by several users present, such as the journalist Michael Miller, the conflict began when these three subjects began to shout phrases like “chinstraps are useless”. Immediately, other fans responded and a small brawl broke out, forcing security agents to intervene.

The three men who refused to wear the masks, mandatory in the stands, were expelled from the stadium while the rest of those present applauded that decision. Likewise, some of those present revealed on social networks that some cries were also heard in favor of Novak Djokovic.

Australian Open fans took to blows (AFP)

It is worth remembering that the Australian Open was submerged in controversy before starting due to the conflict experienced by the Serbian, number 1 in the ATP ranking, who was deported by the local government for having entered the country without having been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The number three in the world, Alexander Zverev met stiff resistance from 87th-ranked Daniel Altmaier on his tournament debut before prevailing 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 7-6 (7/1) in a night match at the Rod Laver Sand.

“It is the first round of a Grand Slam hopefully very long. You are not always going to play your best tennis, except if you are Roger (Federer) or Rafa (Nadal), I am not like them”, sentenced the 24-year-old German. “It was a good match for me to enter the tournament, I hope that in the next one it will be better”.

Zverev will next face the Australian John Millman, who outclassed Spanish veteran Feliciano López in four sets. The German is among the main candidates to win the tournament, along with the number two in the world, Daniil Medvedev, the greek Sefanos Tsitsipas, fourth seed, and 20-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal.

The youngster who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2020 before falling to Dominic Thiem, won six singles titles last year along with the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He also reached the semi-finals of the French Open and US Open, losing in five sets to Tsitsipas and Djokovic.

