A figure from Senegal received racist insults in Italy and the Federation of his country issued a harsh statement: “They are brainless idiots”

Kalidou Koulibaly received racist insults during Napoli’s last game against Atalanta in Bergamo. Photo: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A new scandal was recorded last weekend in Italian football. It is that the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) noted as “mindless idiots” to supporters of Atalanta that they launched racist insults towards the defender of Naples Kalidou Koulibaly during the game played this Sunday by the A league.

In a firm defense of the captain of his team, the African entity supported the player “from all my heart” on behalf of the Senegalese people and highlighted him for his “courage, bravery, exemplarity and belonging to the race”.

“Captain courage, they will never reach you. You said it yourself: They kill us but they don’t dishonor us. Senegal and Africa are proud of you”, completes the reaction statement to what happened in the stadium of the city of Bergamo.

Viralized images on various social networks recorded racist insults towards Koulibaly when he left the field of play after the victory of Naples by 3-1. The soccer player is not the first time that he has faced acts of discrimination in Italy since he had experienced similar situations in florence and Verona.

Atalanta published a statement on Monday in which it warns that “any behavior that does not conform to the principles of civilization and education, which this club has always pursued, will be strongly rejected”.

“We do not want, and we emphasize it, to give visibility to issues that have nothing to do with our environment and, therefore, without clamor or generalizations, we will act in the competent offices so that the image of the club and the city of Bergamo are protected.”, he concluded.

It should be remembered that at the meeting Lorenzo Insigne scored a goal and managed another in the victory of the southern team, which allowed them to reach the Milan at the top of the domestic tournament. The striker, who will leave the club after 15 years to play for MLS side Toronto FC, converted a penalty and attended Matteo Politanowith which the Naples He left with a 2-0 advantage at the break. In the plugin, Marten de Roon discounted for Atalanta, but Eljif Diamond sealed the result nine from the end.

*The best plays of Napoli’s win against Atalanta in Bergamo

KEEP READING

The millionaire figure that Cristiano Ronaldo will lose for not winning any title with Manchester United

Pedri scored a great goal for Barcelona’s victory against Sevilla: the comparison in the networks with a Riquelme pearl

Kylian Mbappé’s reflection after the PSG win: clues about his future and the “honor” of playing alongside Messi