A figure from the Netherlands suffered a serious injury and questioned his presence at the World Cup in Qatar

A 90 days to the start of the World Cup, the expectation increases every minute. And in the countdown to the start of the most coveted tournament on the planet, one of the candidates for the title could lose one of his main figures. Is that Georginio Wijnaldumsteering wheel Romase fractured part of his right tibia during in the preparatory training for the match against Cremonese, corresponding to the second day of Serie A.

“After an injury suffered during training on Sunday afternoon, Georginio Wijnaldum later underwent medical tests that confirmed the presence of a fracture in the tibia of his right leg”, reported the capital club through an official statement.

The brand new signing yellow and redwhich debuted with many before him Salerno on the first day of the championshipyou will undergo more tests to learn more precisely the extent of your injury.

The Roman team has not specified the number of days off that will be inactive but, almost certainly, In addition to Monday’s game against Cremonese, he will miss next Saturday’s game against Juventus, the first big test for Roma.

In this sense, the Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho you will lose one of the hierarchy reinforcements you requested for your team, current champion of the Conference League, without having been able to work hardly with him. The strategist was expected to line up the Dutchman in the starting eleven for the match against Cremonesebut after the fracture it is expected that he will repeat the eleven that premiered the championship against Salerina

“Gini (Wijnaldum) suffered a serious injury that it will keep him away from football for quite some time”, confirmed the Lusitanian coach with regret in a message he published on his social networks. The DT also expressed all his solidarity with the former player of the Paris Saint Germain and was photographed wearing a t-shirt with the words “Come on Gini”.

Also, Mourinho charged against those who join “the rumors that a great guy like Felix could be responsible for what happened” and raised: “We are all together and we sing for Rome, for Wijnaldum and for Félix”.

the figure of 31 years It was with the Argentine Paulo Dybala one of the reinforcements Roma for this season, in addition to regular starter in the selected Netherlands directed by Louis Van Gaal.

The Orange is not head of series and integrates the Group A beside Qatar, Ecuador and Senegalhis debut rival Monday November 21.

