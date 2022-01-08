A figure who established himself at Real Madrid could retire if his team fails to qualify for the Qatar World Cup

Gareth Bale could retire from football in mid-2022 (REUTERS / Matthew Childs)

Born in Southampton, the next step in his career was to wear the Tottenham Hotspur jersey. That’s where Gareth Bale became known in the Premier League. Thanks to his ability to dribble and with a prodigious left foot, Real Madrid laid eyes on him and in September 2013 paid a millionaire figure for his signing: it was more than 100 million euros that the White House paid to add to one of the most promising extremes in the world.

Bale’s contribution was immediate for the meringues. He was an important piece of the team that, under the leadership of Zinedine Zidane, won three consecutive Champions League. But after several altercations, and a loan season at Tottenham, the present of the southpaw is worrying. Several injuries prevented him from being considered by Carlo Ancelotti, the DT who had it on his arrival in Madrid. So far in 2021-2022, he has only played three games – a total of 193 minutes – and scored a goal – against Levante – and beyond his participation with the Wales team, the forward’s future is unknown.

In the last hours, the English chain Sky Sports announced that Bale would be considering retiring from professional activity in the middle of this year in the event that the national team does not get a ticket to the next World Cup in Qatar. which will be played from November 18 in the Middle East.

Remember that the Welsh national team finished second in Group E behind Belgium. Therefore, he won the right to play the playoffs, which will be played in a different format for the World Cup. In key A, Scotland will face Ukraine and the winner of that series will face the winner of Bale’s team, who will play Austria in Cardiff. From there a ticket will go to Qatar.

Bale aims to qualify Wales for the World Cup in Qatar (Photo by Catherine Ivill / Getty Images)

Another important fact in Gareth’s footballing present at Real Madrid, where he won 16 titles, is that his contract with the institution expires on June 30. For the directive that has Florentino Pérez As president, the Welshman’s cycle is fulfilled, and one of the possibilities for the southpaw to continue playing football until the World Cup would be to find a team in the Premier League that wants to count on his services.

In the pre-match that the Merengues will have for the Spanish league against Valencia, Ancelotti gave details of the injury that afflicts the 32-year-old footballer. “We do not know yet if he will be able to be in the Super Cup, he is not available for Valencia. We have to assess Bale. She has a back problem, she’s a bit loaded. You can’t push 100%, until then you can’t use it, ”said the coach of the La Liga leader.

The last minutes that Bale played with the white shirt were on August 28. More than four months have passed since his last performance with the team. Despite his back pain, he played for the national team in the October and November windows.

Wales failed to qualify for a World Cup since their participation in Sweden in 1958, where they reached the quarter-finals, where they were defeated by a young Pelé’s Brazil on his way to the title as the best team in the world.

KEEP READING:

Controversy over the leak of the supposed salaries in Barcelona: Piqué published how much he charged for a part of his contract

Lionel Messi is a finalist for The Best award: the two footballers who will compete for the award