a first autumn weekend with a lot of action, role and other genres

From fighting to survive on an island with dinosaurs to hunting ghosts: the proposals to try these days.

Flood of free video games to enjoy this first weekend of autumn. After a few quiet days we are approaching the key release dates of the year, including a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that is the protagonist with its open beta. But there is a lot to play, from role-playing and action-shooter to a hunting simulator and another to hunt ghosts. As always, here are the highlights of video games available to download or play for free over the weekend.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

For some time now, action and survival video games have proliferated, but not many have been made with a noisier name than this ARK: Survival Evolved, which proposed us to travel to a mysterious island inhabited, among other creatures, by dinosaurs. You can already imagine how it works. Free this week.

Type: Beta

This week follows the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta, this time across all systems. From the 22nd of August it is open for PlayStation users, and closed for PC and Xbox, but on the 24th it will be open for all players, thus giving a golden opportunity to check Activision’s advances in its shooter.

September 16-17: Early Access on PlayStation (pre-orders)



September 18-20: Open to all PlayStation players



September 22-23: Early Access on PC and Xbox (pre-orders) + Open on PlayStation



September 24-26: Open to players on all platforms

Type: Limited Time Trial

It was one of the surprises of this summer: Dead Island 2 reappears and will hit stores sooner than we thought. But to know the desire for this zombie video game, the best thing is to enjoy its first installment, which makes an appearance in the usual Xbox Live Gold Free Game Days this weekend.

Type: Limited Time Trial

The season is open! Hunting video games are the order of the day, but not all of them get the approval of the public. This one in particular has mixed reviews on Steam, but it’s available for free trial within Microsoft’s Free Play Days but it’s still a good time to download it and check out its strengths.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Returning to the Epic Games Store we have this interesting Gloomhaven, a role-playing adventure where you make your way through terrifying dungeons, frightening forests and gloomy caves full of terrifying monsters to get rewards… or die trying. Users will be able to get hold of it until next week.

Type: Limited Time Trial

In a few weeks Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will arrive, a multiplayer proposal based on the world of Ghostbusters, but since March this Midnight Ghost Hunt is also available where players can play in a group to hunt a ghost that is controlled by another user. Free to try this weekend.

Type: Limited Time Trial

A true veteran who takes a walk through the free games of the weekend. During these days there will be the opportunity to enjoy the cooperative action for four players of PayDay 2. While waiting for its next installment, users can now discover a video game of shooting and great blows that is still very active.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Just released on PC but already available for a free trial. This SpiderHeck proposes users to fight to the death or team up to fend off swarms of wild enemies. Starring spiders with laser swords, the video game guarantees large doses of frenzy and action to enjoy with friends this weekend.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox GamePass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or Game Pass.

