A Florida judge ruled that a 16-year-old girl is not mature enough to have an abortion

On July 1, a new law came into force in this state that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy (REUTERS / Marco Bello / File Photo)

A Florida appeals court ruled that a 16-year-old girl without recognized parents is not “mature” enough to abort after the adolescent requested to interrupt her pregnancy to a court of first instance, for which state law I would force her to have the child.

The teenager, who “is almost seventeen years old and has no parents”, but does have an “appointed guardian”according to an appeal filed in Escambia County (northwest), she had gone to court to seek a waiver of a state law that requires the consent of a parent or guardian in order to have an abortion, something that was not granted.

According to local media collected this Wednesday as Fox 6Pensacola Juvenile Court Judge Scott Makar “found that the teenager did not properly articulate her request.”

According to the judge’s ruling, the 16-year-old girl “had not established clear and convincing evidence” that she was “mature” enough to decide whether she wanted an abortion.

“Reading between the lines, it appears that the trial court wanted to give the minor, who was under additional stress due to the death of a friendadditional time to express a deeper understanding of the consequences of terminating a pregnancy,” Makar wrote in his appeals court order.

“This makes sense given that the minor, at least at one point, says that she was open to having a child, but later changed her mind after considering her inability to care for a child in her current position in life”, added the magistrate.

Florida State Attorney Andrew Warren suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis after saying he would not prosecute cases related to the abortion ban (Reuters)

In court documents to which the agency had access EFErealizes that the teenager, filed as Jane Doe 22-B, currently has a legal guardian y look for a certificate for high school students known as the Test of General Educational Development (GED).

The program is designed to help young women who have experienced “trauma in their lives” and provides educational support and advice.

According to the appeal, the minor experienced “a new trauma (the death of a friend)” and shortly before that she decided to seek termination of her pregnancy.

On July 1, a new law came into force in this state that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions. as if the mother’s life is in danger if the procedure is not carried out. Exceptions do not include cases of rape or incest.

Florida is among six states that require health care providers notify and seek the consent of parents or legal guardians if a minor attempts an abortion.

Florida State Attorney Andrew Warren, suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis after stating that he would not prosecute cases related to the abortion ban after 15 weeks, announced Wednesday that will file a motion in court for your case.

Warren offered a press conference in which he announced that he will file a motion in federal court to appeal his suspension by DeSantis, a decision that violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitutionas he maintained.

The prosecutor said that his suspension also implies an abuse of power by DeSantis, in what he understands would violate the Florida State Constitution.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

A group of senators asked Biden to take measures to protect access to abortion in the US

What was Roe vs. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling that struck down the United States Supreme Court

Thousands of people protested in different US cities against the prohibition of the right to abortion

Thousands of people return to protest for the right to abortion in the US