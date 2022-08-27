A football player was found dead at one of Floyd Mayweather’s properties

Jarrett Johnson, a college football player, was found dead on a property owned by Floyd Mayweather.

A young American athlete named Jarrett Johnsonwho had an outstanding career in the football schoolboy, was found dead on property belonging to Floyd Mayweather Jr.who allowed him to live there because he is a relative of his girlfriend Jamie Lynn. There is still no confirmation of the cause of his death, but there is talk of a possible suicide.

As reported by the news portal TMZ Sports, Johnson was found dead earlier this week after a friend went to visit him in this condominium located in Las Vegas. The Police went to the scene last Monday, August 22 around 4:30 PM after the 911 call made by the young man who found the body.

This medium points out that the preliminary report indicates that Jarrett Johnsonof only 24 years and member of the football team in the Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, he died from hanging.

The press has pointed out that it is not clear whether Jarrett lived on the property at the time of his death. Furthermore, it is known that Mayweather He owns several properties in Las Vegas, and according to the information, this condo in question is not his primary home.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Lion Jarrett Johnson at this difficult time. Once a Lion, always a Lion.”, the team wrote on their social networks. During his college career, Johnson played quarterback and was considered the Best Athlete of the Year in the southeastern region of the state. In his college career he played in various positions.

Floyd Mayweather with Jarrett Johnson in boxing practice.

The sources consulted by TMZ indicated that Mayweather has been very distressed by the loss since he had a very fluid relationship with Jarrett because of his family relationship with Jamie Lynn, there are even several photos of them together on social networks in recent years. This has been another hard blow for the family of Jarrett Johnson since his brother Justice he was murdered at the age of 18 in 2019.

Jarrett Johnson with Jamie Lynn, Floyd Mayweather’s girlfriend.

The Suicide Assistance Center is a non-profit institution that since 1967 has provided free, personal, confidential and anonymous telephone assistance to people in crisis or at risk of suicide in the suicide prevention hotline.

If you, or a relative or close friend of yours, are going through an emotional crisis of any kind, feel that nothing makes sense or find yourself trapped in a situation from which you cannot find a way out, do not hesitate to call us:

(011) 5275-1135

(from all over the country)

135

(free line from Capital and Greater Buenos Aires)

In the United States, there is the National Suicide Prevention Network to ask for help; you can call 1-888-628-9454 or 1-800-273-8255, the National Suicide Prevention Service hotline, to speak with someone who will give you free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week of the week. CDC also recommends its own prevention policies, programs, and practices.

