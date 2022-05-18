A footballer claimed to have a “special relationship” with the girlfriend of an Atlético Madrid figure and unleashed the scandal in Europe

Joao Felix, Magui Corceiro and Pedro Porro (Credit: Getty Images – Instagram)

This week the controversy has been opened after the viralization of some images between the Spanish footballer Pedro Porro and the Portuguese actress Margarida Corceiroplayer’s partner João Félix, who would have established a “friendly relationship” in recent months. After several European portals and social network users installed versions of infidelity, the protagonists expressed themselves about it.

It all started after the last game of the Sporting Lisbon in the domestic championship. The Portuguese team prevailed 4-0 to Santa Claraat their stadium and after the final whistle some footballers presented their jerseys to the fans, after a great season in which the team took second place that qualifies them for the next group stage Champions League.

The club itself published an emotional video in which the exact moment in which Pedro Porro approaches the stands and, despite the fact that several children ask him for his jacket, he hands it over to a woman who makes a place for herself among the little ones. Then they both hug and he kisses her on the cheek. Immediately, users on social networks warned that the girl is none other than Margarida Corceiro, partner of Atlético de Madrid player Joao Félix.

Shortly after, another video taken at night in a Lisbon nightclub went viral. The protagonists would be Porro and Corceiro in a VIP area, away from the rest of those present. For this reason, many insisted that it could be a case of infidelity. Although, the darkness of the premises makes it impossible to determine that they are indeed the ones who appear there, although the person who films it assures it so.

Both were filmed by Sporting Lisbon



In this context, the Sporting Lisbon footballer himself issued a brief statement to clarify what happened: “The situation that is happening yesterday and today is very uncomfortable… I have a special relationship with her, no one is being unfaithful to anyone. My image is not going to be stained by anything and less by things like these. I can do whatever I want. Stop staining the image of the three because it is not like that”. But the fact that he described his relationship with the woman he recently met as “special” sparked romance theories.

For its part, the Spanish site AS published statements by the young Portuguese actress and model: “I met Porro a few months ago unexpectedly at a group dinner and since then we have had a great time, we are very good friends, I love him, he is incredible and the people who know him know it very well”. In addition, he denied that she and her friend kissed in a nightclub: “If I wanted to be kissing someone, in an intimate moment, it wouldn’t be in Lust, much less in the VIP area with that little balcony and in view of the entire disco. I also do not understand why those gentlemen who took the initiative to record that video and report it in such a nice way did not remember to record me talking and hugging the other people who were there, the other boys, the players.

It should be clarified that Felix and Porro have not shared a team. The Portuguese, emerged from the quarry of the Lisbon team, joined Atlético de Madrid in 2019, while the Spaniard who had a brief stint at Manchester City, a club that always chose to give him on loan, arrived at the Portuguese team in 2020.

KEEP READING:

Lionel Messi would invest in a club in the United States and would be his star reinforcement for 2023

The future of Luis Suárez after his dismissal from Atlético Madrid: the four teams where he could continue his career

Tension among PSG fans over Mbappé’s possible departure: “If he wants to leave, let him go”

The top 10 coaches who spent the most on transfers in the last decade