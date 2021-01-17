A footballer played in a match with coronavirus in Brazil: the test result came at halftime and had to be replaced

Valdívia found out that he had coronavirus at halftime of the game and had to leave

The coronavirus pandemic put in check the continuity of sports competitions for a few months in 2020. This situation forced the implementation of new health protocols that, eventually, allowed the different tournaments to resume. However, with the outbreaks that have been registered in different countries in recent weeks, the risks have increased and in the world of football there have been certain untidiness that put the protagonists in danger.

This weekend, the case of a player who played a match infected with covid-19. Is about Valdivia, who was the starter in the duel that Hawaii disputed before CSA at the Rei Pelé stadium in Maceió for the 35th date of the second division of Brazilian soccer. As reported ESPN, the report with the positive result of the test reached the club at halftime of the match, which is why the midfielder had to be replaced.

Valdívia, 26, had tested negative in previous tests, but still did not have the information from his most recent test. The Brazilian Soccer Confederation received the document from the laboratory when the match against Alagoas was already being played and prevented the player from continuing on the court. Rafael Pereira entered in place of number 10 at the start of the second half. The duel finally ended 1-1.

This episode recalls what happened in the first leg of the semifinals between Boca Juniors and Santos. Hours after the end of the match played in the Bombonera, it was learned that two players of the Brazilian team had coronavirus. The archer John and the defender Wagner Leonardo tested positive for COVID-19 in the test they underwent together with the rest of the delegation before leaving Argentina. Fortunately, this episode did not bring consequences or more contagion among the participants of the game.

But soccer is not the only sport in which these types of situations occur. A week ago, in the NBA, the base / escort of the Philadelphia 76ers Seth Curry it came back positive in a test. What was striking about the news was that the basketball player heard the news while sitting on the substitute bench in his team’s duel against the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center. When the franchise was notified of the result, the little brother of Stephen Curry (Emblem of the Golden State Warriors) and son-in-law of Doc Rivers, his coach on the Sixers, left his seat, left the pavilion and began the period of isolation.

