A footballer refuses to be sold and sparked a conflict at PSG

PSG wants to sell several players to lower the salary bill and recover some of the money invested in the latest hires (Reuters)

The París Saint-Germain (PSG) has formed a true Dream Team in the last pass market with the arrival of stars like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos Y Gianluigi Donnarumma, among other. Such an economic effort has now caused the leadership of the Parisian team to be forced to part with several footballers who in the last semester have not lived up to expectations to get relief of around 100 million euros.

It is in this context that the European press advanced several of the surnames that have passed to the “transferable list” of the French cast for the current transfer period. Among them stands out the name of Layvin Kurzawa, Left back who has been part of the team since 2015 and whose contract ends in June 2024.

The 29-year-old footballer is not taken into account by Mauricio Pochettino to such an extent that this season he only played 10 minutes in the duel against Lille for the Champions Trophy. Then, he did not step on a pitch again. According to several portals on the Old Continent, such as the AS site, he feels “mistreated” by the coaching staff, which erased him from consideration without giving him too many opportunities to demonstrate what he is capable of on the field of play and now he refuses to be sold.

This kind of mutiny on the part of Kurzawa It could mean a headache for the PSG leadership, who have already had unofficial contacts with clubs like Newcastle, interested in their signing. Is that the side, as indicated The team He has started a war with Leonardo, the institution’s sports director, whom he blames for his lack of minutes and internally accuses him of being a liar, for having promised him continuity when he renewed his relationship in the middle of the pandemic.

Layvin Kurzawa has a contract until June 2024 (Reuters)

Several European newspapers have leaked that clubs such as Juventus, the Newcastle, el West Ham Y Lazio are interested in hiring Kurzawa, who even before the arrival of Pochettino He was the undisputed starter at the club, especially under the command of Thomas Tuchel. Now, Juan Bernart Y Nuno mendes they have definitely won the position.

His decision not to be transferred is a stone in the way of the French team’s plan that urgently needs to raise money and reduce his salary mass in order not to have difficulties with the financial Fair Play. At the moment, the only one whose departure is confirmed is Rafinha, who will go on loan to Real Sociedad once the year is over. But, PSG wants to continue with the purification and intends to sell the goalkeeper Sergio Rico, the midfielder Julian Draxler, The front Mauro Icardi the defenders Thilo Kehrer Y Abdoy Diallo, among others.

Those led by Pochettino They are now enjoying the holiday break and their next presentation will be on January 3 against the Vannes Olympique Club in the duel corresponding to the 32nd finals of the Coupe de France. For that match, the Argentine coach would bet on an alternative 11 and would take care of his figures for the classic against Olympique Lyon stipulated for Sunday, January 9. Although, the great commitment that everyone expects is the crossing against the Real Madrid for the eighths of the Champions League. On February 15, the first leg will be held at the Parque de los Príncipes and the rematch will be on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

