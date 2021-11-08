A former Barcelona figure offered himself to PSG to be part of the Galacticos: “You can call me tomorrow”

The footballer left the institution in 2020 (Getty)

Little by little and thanks to its economic power since the arrival of the Qataris in Paris, PSG got stronger and stronger as far as names within the campus are concerned. Names such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva, until today, in which he managed to form the most fearsome forward in Europe.

With the arrival of Neymar in 2017 and later that of Kylian Mbappé began to take shape what was finally completed in 2021 with the arrival of Lionel Messi. The trio of stars aroused everyone’s attention and more than one is excited about the possibility of playing alongside them.

This is the case of the Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who after having rejected the French club’s offers a couple of times, revealed that now He would love to be part of the team led by Mauricio Pochettino.

Rakitic signed for Sevilla in exchange for 1.5 million euros plus 9 in variants (Efe)

“I’d love to. If you lack a midfielder, you can call me Nasser or Leonardo tomorrow. “, said the current Sevilla footballer with laughter in dialogue with Bein Sports after being consulted about the frustrated attempt of the Parisian club to take over his services in the past.

With a more serious tone, the 33-year-old explained that, “The signing did not occur at the time due to different circumstances. I would have loved to be able to play for PSG, but in the end I stayed longer in Barcelona ”.

“What PSG has done in recent years deserves my utmost respect. Hats off to the president, to Leonardo (sports director) and now his coach (Pochettino). It is a club that has grown a lot. Now they have a lot of pressure and they don’t have to let themselves go, ”said the Croatian.

Rakitic made history at Barcelona (Europa Press)



Rakitic, what came to Barcelona in 2014 managed to establish itself as one of the indispensable in the midfield with preponderant performances during the six seasons who remained in Catalonia. However, during his last year he went through difficult times in which he had lost his title and watched many games from the substitute bench.

Finally, and with the aim of reducing the wage bill that caused so many problems in the economy of FC Barcelona, ​​the leadership led by Josep María Bartomeu, got rid of the player by transferring him to Sevilla for just 1.5 million euros plus another nine million in terms of variables.

Finally, like Xavi Hernández, the midfielder considered that Ousmane Dembelé is one of the best players in the world: “He has qualities that very few players have. He can clearly make a difference for Barcelona. I pray to God that he doesn’t get hurt anymore and that he finds a rhythm. We saw him last season when he was at the top, Barsa became very strong. He is of the caliber of a Neymar or players of that style, he loves the one against one, it is very decisive ”.

In this context, the new FC Barcelona coach was consulted at his first press conference about the renewal of the French striker and was blunt: “I am very clear that Dembélé must continue at Barcelona. In his winger position he can be the best player in the world and we have to help him get there. He is a footballer who can make a difference at Barcelona. Its renewal is a priority ”.

KEEP READING

This was the emotional presentation of Xavi as Barcelona’s new coach

Fight at PSG for the summons of Messi and Paredes to the Argentine team: “It’s not logical”

Messi’s call, the offers he rejected from Barça and the proposal he had from Brazil: Xavi’s most outstanding phrases as a new coach