A former Barcelona manager spoke of Messi and the club’s difficult financial situation: “There was no money to pay them”

Carles Tusquets, the president of the Barcelona Management Commission who was in charge between the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu and the arrival of Joan Laporta, spoke of some financial issues he had to go through while in charge of the club.

In dialogue with Radio Brand, the former manager assured that currently, “The issue of reducing the wage bill is a duty that Laporta has to assume immediately”, and remarked that “we are exceeding what UEFA stipulates.”

In turn, he was also consulted about that leak of the Argentine star’s contract: “I don’t know what happens at Barça that everything leaks out, it’s worrying”, he lamented.

During the last months of Bartomeu in office, and as a result of the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic to the planet, a wave of financial problems was uncovered that his board tried to solve. After leaving, it was Tusquets who took care of this task, emphasizing the salary reduction.

“I will not give names. When I came to office, the talks had already started. It was difficult for me to convince them that they would sit at the table, but once they were seated they all shook their shoulders. I couldn’t pay them the January emoluments. There was no money to pay them. There was no other solution to negotiate ”, he assured.

At the same time, he was also reminded of that statement in which he considered that it would have been financially good to sell Lionel Messi.

“I did not say that it was necessary for him to leave the club. They asked me if financially it would be beneficial and the answer, as an economist, is that it was obvious. But I have never said that I wanted Messi to leave the club “, he pointed

“The proposal and who wanted to leave the club at that time was Messi. If he has to stay, he has to do so in favorable conditions for Barcelona “, affirmed the one who knew how to be treasurer of the Josep Maria Bartomeu board. On Ronald Koeman he acknowledged that, “from the first moment I supported him. Feel the colors, he bought a house in Barcelona and he was the first to step forward on the issue of wages ”.

Finally, he spoke of what could be one of the first signings of the club, the young defender Eric García: “I hope he joins Barça soon. He is young and talented, Guardiola opted for him and Luis Enrique pampers him”.

