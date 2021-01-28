A former cyclist was banned from her team for posing for an erotic magazine

The former cyclist posed for the traditional Playboy magazine (Instagram: @taragins)

Tara Gins dedicated her entire life to cycling. The Belgian who participated in the last time as a professional in the UCI Women’s Continental Team Memorial caused an international stir after being Banned from her team for posing for the traditional erotic magazine Playboy.

The images went viral on social networks and the authorities of the entity that she was going to represent in her new role as director decided expel her for considering that her position was “inappropriate.”

In addition to her profession as an athlete, she also served as team manager amateur S-Bikes AGU from her country and one of her latest projects involved her with a professional group. Therefore, when you received notification of your departure, Tara Gins publicly denounced what happened with a clear message: “He had an agreement to start working in a men’s team, where he would train with young and elite cyclists. It was something I expected and had always wanted to do, but someone has created a problem for a photo of me. I don’t care that the job has been canceled. It’s probably for the best ”, wrote the athlete on her social networks.

“I don’t care that the job was canceled. It’s probably for the best,” said the former cyclist (Instagram: @taragins)

“I don’t want to work with someone who doesn’t see the capabilities I have. The photos appear to be inappropriate, but they don’t hurt anyone“Added the Belgian 30 years who in his time as a cyclist represented teams recognized as Lares – Waowdeals y Health Mate – Cyclelive Team.

“I have already experienced many negative things with team leaders or masseurs. One time a mechanic got in the shower with me after a workout”, Revealed the experienced athlete, who also denounced the constant abuse she suffered throughout her career:“ In all the years that I have run I have had bad experiences. I have been literally attacked. On more than one occasion a teammate kissed me and I had to push that person away from me. I had very inappropriate comments from the team leaders about my appearance, about my weight, about what they wouldn’t do to me if I looked different.

While Tara Gins She did not pronounce on what she will do in the future, the Belgian took the opportunity to thank the unconditional support of her followers and minimized the fact that the photos in which she posed for Playboy and the calendar he starred in: “I want to thank all the messages of love and affection that they sent me and leave this behind as soon as possible,” he concluded.

“I have already experienced many negative things with the team leaders or the masseurs. Once a mechanic got in the shower with me after a training session ”, revealed the Belgian (Instagram: @taragins)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

UFC concern over McGregor’s health after defeat: provisionally suspended for six months

Discussions, the deadline and the hypothetical replacement: this is how the negotiations between the “unemployed” Hamilton and Mercedes are

The revolutionary viral routine that fascinated Simone Biles and marks a paradigm shift in gymnastics in the United States