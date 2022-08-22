A former deputy assured that Russian partisans are behind the attack in which the daughter of a Putin ally died

Ilya Ponomarev is a former Russian deputy and a staunch critic of the Vladimir Putin regime (Getty)

Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian Duma who lives in exile in kyiv, assured that a group of Russian partisans is behind the Moscow car bomb attack that killed Darya Duginadaughter of the philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, linked to the Kremlin and close to Vladimir Putin.

According to Ponomarev, those who planned the attack are members of the National Republican Army, a clandestine group that works in Russia and has the mission of overthrowing the Putin regime, reported The Guardian.

“This action, like many other partisan actions carried out on the territory of Russia in recent months, was carried out by the National Republican Army (NRA)”, said the former deputy in statements to a Ukrainian television program.

“Last night a momentous event took place near Moscow. This attack opens a new page in the Russian resistance to Putinism. New, but not the last, ”he asserted.

Ponomarev also announced that the NRA is prepared to carry out more attacks inside Russia against high-profile targets close to Putin. This would include officials, oligarchs, and members of Russia’s security agencies.

Fatal car explosion of Darya Dugina in Russia

“We declare President Putin a usurper of power and a war criminal who changed the Constitution, unleashed a fratricidal war between the Slavic peoples and sent Russian soldiers to certain and senseless death”, a former Duma politician read what appears to be a manifesto of the National Republican Army.

“Poverty and coffins for some, palaces for others: the essence of their politics. We believe that disenfranchised people have the right to rebel against tyrants. Putin will be deposed and destroyed by us!” continued Ponomarev in reading the manifesto.

Ponomarev, who as a member of the Russian left was the only MP who voted in 2014 against the annexation of Crimea, he noted that among the NRA’s targets are corrupt Russian businessmen and “employees of the power structures.” In addition, military officials are also being targeted..

After voting against the annexation of Crimea, the Kremlin banned him from entering the country while he was on a trip to the United States. Finally, in 2019 he became a Ukrainian citizen.

A staunch critic of the Putin regime, last March, after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Ponomarev launched February Morning y Rozpartisana channel of Telegram which provides up-to-date news on the actions of the Russian population against the war.

The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian ideologue close to the Kremlin, died on Saturday when the car he was driving exploded near Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee (AFP) reported on Sunday.

In the attack in the Russian capital, Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologue who is often called “Putin’s brain”, was saved from death by a last minute decisionsince he was going to travel in the car in which a bomb exploded and ended the life of his daughter on the outskirts of Moscow.

The explosion occurred while Daria Dugina He was returning from a cultural festival he had attended with his father.

“The two were expected to return together, but later decided to go in different cars.“, he pointed The Guardian. For its part, the BBC indicated that it was a decisionlast minute” to travel separately, a report that was also published by Russian media.

In that country, it was reported that the SUV truck belongs to Dugin, but in the end it was Dugina who drove it until it exploded near the town of Bolshie Viaziomy, about 40 kilometers from Moscow. In turn, analysts said the violent incident, unusual for Moscow, is likely to aggravate animosity between Russia and Ukraine.

“Daria was driving another car, but she took hers (her father’s), while Alexander went another way. He came back, he was at the scene of the tragedy. From what I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target,” Andrey Krasnov, Dugina’s friend and leader of the Russky Gorizont (Russian Horizon) social movement, told the Tass agency.

The detonation was due to an explosive device placed in the vehicle, and everything indicates that “the crime was planned and commissioned”, the researchers noted.

Investigators work at the site of the car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, in the Moscow region (Investigative Committee of Russia/Handout via REUTERS)

For its part, the Ukrainian government denied on Sunday that kyiv was involved in the attack.

“I stress that Ukraine has nothing to do with this, because we are not a criminal state like the Russian Federation, nor are we a terrorist state,” Mikhailo Podolyak, one of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisers, said in televised remarks.

Instead, he stated that Russia has begun to “disintegrate internally” and that various political groups are beginning to clash in a power struggle.

As part of this ideological redistribution, “informative pressure” on society is growing and the war in Ukraine is being used as an escape route, while nationalist sectors are becoming more radicalized, Podolyak said.

