A former footballer of the Brazilian team declared himself bisexual: “I have dated a man and a woman”

Richarlyson won three Brasileiraos with San Pablo and a Club World Cup (Reuters)

For the first time a champion soccer player Brazilian and who has worn the shirt of the Brazilian team has declared himself bisexual. The news released by the former player himself this Friday exposed the level of aggression suffered by the LGBTQ+ community in the South American country and the fear that some people have because of their sexual orientation. richarlysonwho knew how to defend the colors of the Saint Paul and of Atletico Mineiroalso explained why he decided to tell this after retiring.

“All my life I’ve been asked if I’m gay. I have had a relationship with a man and I have also had a relationship with a woman. But then for speaking here today the news will be printed: ‘Richarlyson is bisexual’. Man, I’m normal, I have needs and desires. I’ve dated a man, I’ve dated a woman, but so what? What are you going to do? ”, He declared in his participation in the podcast In the locker roomswhich jointly aims for athletes to talk about this type of topic.

After telling it, the 39-year-old former winger was hurt when he pointed out that his words are not going to change reality: “They are going to print a headline that Richarlyson spoke on a podcast that he is bisexual. Nice. And then it will rain reports, and most importantly, what is the agenda? It will not change the issue of homophobia. Unfortunately, the world is not ready to have this discussion and deal with it naturally.”

“Because of the large number of people who say that my position is important, today I decided to say: I am bisexual. If that’s what was missing, ok. Clever. Now I want to see if it will really improve, because that is my question”, He maintained in a talk of more than two hours in which he himself decided to speak on the subject without being consulted. “There is a more important issue, there are people dying, Brazil is the country that kills the most homosexuals. And here we are talking about soccer, ok, but soccer is a small business. Ah, but your speech can help. No, it won’t help. Who is Richarlyson, for God’s sake?! I am a mere ordinary citizen, who had a nice history in football, but I am not going to be able to move mountains to stop these crimes, to stop homophobia in football”.

Richarlyson had two games with the Brazilian team

With your statement, the former soccer player who visited the Brazil shirt in 2008 when he was summoned by Dunga after being chosen as the best in his position in 2007 in soccer in his country, he is the first Brazilian champion to confess his bisexuality. When asked why he chose not to speak during his time as a professional, he was frank: “I did not want to be discarded because of my sexuality, that I am bisexual. I wanted people to see me as a mirror of everything I have achieved in my work. I never put my sexuality ahead of my work, and I never would. And I’m not saying it now because I stopped playing. A lot of bad people will say that, which I said now because I don’t play anymore. No. I never spoke because it was not my priority, as it was not until today, but today I felt comfortable speaking.

Richarlyson revealed that his mother is the only one who was aware of everything and that his brother and father will find out when they read the news. In addition, he claimed to have run into several homosexual soccer players who choose to remain silent because of the fear they have and who know that if they speak up they could lose their jobs: “It seems so poor to me in the clubs, to be in the hands of organized fans, which is almost always the one who rules on this issue of homophobia.”

In this sense, the 39-year-old former player recounted that throughout his career he ran into people who constantly asked him about his sexuality and spoke about an episode that occurred in 2007 when José Cyrillo Júnior, then Palmeiras coach, had insinuated in a interview that the soccer player was homosexual. Given this, Richarlyson went to court but Judge Manoel Maximiniano Junqueira Filho dismissed the case on the grounds that “it would be unreasonable to accept homosexuals in Brazilian soccer because it would damage the mentality of the team.”according to Globoesporte.

richarlyson He managed to complete a great career as a footballer in which he wore the shirts of Fortaleza, Mineiro, Vitoria and São Paulo, among other clubs, and in which he won the 2013 Copa Libertadores with Mineiro, the 2005 Club World Cup with São Paulo and three Brasileiraos. with the São Paulo team.

