A former footballer of the Chilean national team defended the possession of weapons against Gabriel Boric’s intention to ban them

A former soccer player and well-known television face from Chile has raised its voice to defend the possession of weapons in the face of the national government’s onslaught of wanting to ban them to the civilian population.

This is Mauricio Pinilla, a well-known former Chilean soccer player who played in international clubs and in the Chilean Soccer Team, where he joined the so-called “Golden Generation” being two-time champion of the Copa América in 2015 and 2016.

Chile is currently experiencing a wave of violence and crime, and the use of weapons has increased significantly. As an example, in one month three Carabineros have died and two of them were due to armed violence.

The footballer’s criticism They emerged last June 11 once President Gabriel Boric announced to the country his intention to ban weapons in Chile.. Through his social networks, the athlete wrote “How stupid is it to want to eliminate weapons from those of us who possess them for sport, self-defense and legally”, adding that “we illegally left the country in the hands and weapons of criminals!”

In his speech to the country, President Boric justified the project stating that armed societies do not reach a good port. “So that there are no doubts, we are going to persecute them and eliminate them from the criminals, the drug traffickers, from the groups that believe that through violence we can advance,” said the president, who also pointed to the civilian population that has weapons. “We also do not want them to be in civil society, that is why we are going to present a project soon for the prohibition of possession of weapons”, said the executive.

The next day, in another message on Twitter, the former soccer player continued to defend the use of weapons and now from the perspective of sport hunting. “I’m going to tell the ignorant that hunting is legal, especially good for farmers. There is a hunting law for a reason. When he hunted at the time they were only harmful cataloged species and all of which served as food,” said Pinilla.

Overview of weapons and contraband

According to data from the General Directorate of National Mobilization (DGMN), In Chile, 82,812 weapons have been brought into the country between 2011 and 2021. Until March 2022, 3,237 weapons have been interned, of which 57% correspond to pistols and 38% to shotguns. Meanwhile, until March 2022, the same body registered 765,159 active registered weapons.

For Javier Díaz, criminal analyst of the Public Ministry, the little control and smuggling of weapons in Chile plays an important role in the use of weapons in various crimes.

“The weapons lost from 2005 to May 2020 accumulate 35,231; the weapons stolen, from the year 2005 to the year 2020, accumulated add up to 23,775; and stolen weapons, from 2015 to 2020, there are 1,022 weapons. So, if we add up, we have around 60,000 weapons that are currently on the illegal market.”, said the expert in an interview with Doble Espacio magazine.

In just three years, both the Chilean Army, the Investigative Police (PDI) and Carabineros have “lost” 69 weapons. On this, the criminal analyst highlighted that “the weakest flanks of the arms policy are the institutional arms that are a blind spot for the supervisory authorities”, because the armament “they are a strong niche of corruption because they have a high costthey have little control and because there is also the possibility, without further investigation and explanation, of saying that you lost it or that it was stolen.”

Faced with this scenario, the Chilean government has decided to propose the prohibition of weapons to the civilian population, although deputy Leonardo Soto believes that the project does not focus on combating arms trafficking. “Greater registration and control of all the weapons that enter the country, as well as those that are bewitched, adapted or transformed; the black market is priority one in order to control and reduce the possession of weapons in the hands of criminals”, said the authority.

