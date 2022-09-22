A former General assured that the US will respond with “a devastating blow” to an eventual Russian attack with nuclear weapons

Ben Hodges referred to the US response in the event of a nuclear attack by Russia (Getty Images)

after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s televised message in which he states that “it is not a bluff” his reference to the use of “all the means at his disposal to protect his territory”, former United States Army General Ben Hodges said the North American country will respond in case of attacks with nuclear weapons.

Yes ok considered “unlikely” this move by the Kremlin, he assured in statements to Daily Mail that “Putin knows that the United States will have to respond if Russia uses a nuclear weapon.”

However, he explained that the answer may not be nuclear but that “it will surely be a devastating blow”. Likewise, he explained that among the main objectives could be the Russian Bases In Crimea, the port of sevastpool -under Russian occupation since the annexation occurred in 2014-, and the black sea fleet.

That is why he added: “I think that President Putin and those around him will try to prevent the United States from entering the conflict directly.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday a “partial mobilization” of Russians of fighting age in Ukraine (AFP)

On the recent decision of the Kremlin leader to announce a call – ‘partial mobilization’ as it was called – of more than 300,000 reservists With experience in the army to serve in the defense of the invaded territories in Ukraine, Hodges assured that “without the massive artillery support, these new soldiers will be cannon fodder, sitting in the cold and wet winter while the Ukrainian troops continue to press ” . This is the first Russian mobilization since World War II and it comes at a time when the army is suffering heavy losses after the massive advance of the Ukrainian troops. In turn, the disastrous management and the serious setbacks of the Russian troops in the seven months that the invasion has been carried out was exposed.

Hodges also remarked that “unfortunately for these soldiers, Russian artillery is becoming less and less effective” and explained that there is very little enthusiasm among the population to join the fight so “he does not see good days ahead for the Russian troops or the current Putin regime”.

Ukrainian troops advance on the territories conquered by the Russian army and achieve the liberation of various areas (REUTERS)

The statements of the Kremlin leader went hand in hand with the development the United Nations summit in the United States. From New York, the American president Joe Biden spoke out on Putin’s recent message.

Thus, he denounced that Russia “has blatantly violated the UN Charter” with the invasion of Ukraine and remarked that “A nuclear war cannot be won and should not happen.”

For its part, reiterated his management’s support for Ukraine by stating that “we do not doubt, we choose freedom”.

US President Joe Biden (AFP)

Along with the threat about the use of nuclear weapons, Putin criticized NATO nations for supplying weapons to Ukraine and drew attention to the “statements of some high-level representatives of the main NATO states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia.

Days ago the news was known that they will carry out referendums in the eastern region of Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia between September 23 and 27. With them, the annexation of the territories to Russia will be sought. In this regard, Biden stated that these are “fraudulent plebiscites.”

