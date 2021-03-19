A former Italian footballer installed a rumor about the sex life of Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara

Mauro and Wanda Icardi have three children

Mauro Icardi y Wanda Nara they make up one of the most famous couples in Italy. Despite the fact that their marriage has not gone through major media scandals, comments about them tend to make the front pages of the main newspapers of the European nation and apparently, in the dressing rooms of Serie A they also often talk about this relationship, or at least that. admitted Daniele Adani.

The 45-year-old former player, who wore the Inter Milan shirt between 2002 and 2004, but also passed through Brescia, Fiorentina and Empoli, among others, did not share a dressing room with the Argentine striker who now stands out in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)Although rumors about his private life apparently reached his ears.

Adani was a guest on Christian’s Twitch channel Vieri, former Inter figure, and laughed when commenting that according to what they said in the locker room, Icardi Y Nara had sex 12 times a day, the British site replied The Sun. The impressive data, which was not corroborated by the couple and none of the participants of the live wanted to confirm, denotes the evident curiosity that exists in the Italian football environment to know details about the model and the Argentine forward.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi got married in 2014

In February of this year, Nara, who also serves as her husband’s representative, wrote a message that ignited the networks: “Valentine is …: Cook your love every day, wait for him with the best Milanese sandwiches prepared by me at 3:00 am after a game. Or just go down to the kitchen at dawn and prepare the best chicken and avocado club sandwiches in the world (just because you’re craving), make him his favorite desserts in the afternoon. And be the best in bed … He buys everything else with his card … I love you, Mauro Icardi ”.

In turn, in 2013 the environment of Wanda Nara revealed that the word “Fortnight” that the businesswoman wrote with Icardi by Twitter he made reference to the fifteen sexual relations that he would have had with the footballer during a meeting in Argentina.

Zaira Nara, Wanda’s sister, spoke back then about that rumor: “It can’t be real. Oh Lord. All of Argentina is going to separate, let’s not say those things. I turn a deaf ear. When there are things that I do not want to know, he did not hear them. I’m not talking about how many times my sister … I’m talking about how many times the little one changes the diaper. I’m finding out from you guys, I have no idea. I’m not talking about my partners, much less I’m going to talk about my family ”.

In 2020, the blonde was asked about her thoughts on the statements of Antonio Conte, technician of the Inter Milan, that footballers should make as little effort as possible during sex: “I don’t know what to say. I should try it before a match, but Mauro is very professional and doesn’t do anything before a match. Only after, and if the game went well. If it doesn’t work out, he doesn’t even want to look at me ”, he had revealed.

