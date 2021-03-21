A former Liverpool player faced a retired MMA star and took a beating

The croatian Dejan Lovren, Former Liverpool England defender and current Zenit Saint Petersburg player, he was encouraged to put the ball aside for a day to enter the world of mixed martial arts. However, his foray into this new discipline was far from successful. The 31-year-old footballer took a defeat by beating from his compatriot Mirko Cro Cop.

The fight lasted less than a minute and was seen by a group of close friends of both contenders who only managed to laugh out loud at each movement inside the octagon. Lovren tried to resist – intuitively, without a clear fighting technique – but his rival overpowered him with a crowbar to his right arm. Once the fight was over, the footballer was thrown on the floor, exhausted, but with a smile on his face.

“This morning I had a short training session with Cro Cop,” the former Liverpool wrote on his Instagram account in the post in which he shared the video of the fight. “This man is still a beast. It has been a great pleasure. Thanks, Mirko “added. Far from being frustrated by the loss, the defender was proud to have encouraged himself to face a fighter with enormous experience.

The footballer could not with the former fighter

Mirko Cro Cop, 46, is a mixed martial arts legend from Croatia. He has fought in the UFC, the most important company in the world, and also in other divisions such as Pride, Bellator and Rizin Promotions. Throughout his career he accumulated a record of 38 victories in 52 contests. Before his retirement in 2019 due to the shock caused by a stroke that could be controlled by the doctors, he had accumulated ten consecutive wins. This experienced fighter also had his time of glory in the kick boxig, where he accumulated 26 victories in 34 presentations.

But his public career is not limited to his activity inside the Octagon or above the ring, he has also had an important political career and he has been a member of his country’s parliament between 2003 and 2008 for the Social Democratic Party. Previously, he had been a policeman (hence his nickname Cro Cop) and had served in the special anti-terrorist forces of his country.

The Zenit footballer, who had no activity this weekend with his team, decided to take an unorthodox training in the preview of the matches that his team will play against Slovenia, Cyprus Y Malta by European qualifiers on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Lovren played for Liverpool between 2014 and 2020. Today he plays for Zenit St. Petersburg (REUTERS / Anton Vaganov)

Lovren had long ago made headlines by recounting an episode starring coach Jürgen Klopp when they were both at Liverpool. “In 2017, on the first day of preseason training with Liverpool, an 18-year-old, I will not name him, came to train in a Mercedes with a gold Rolex on his wrist.. Klopp saw this and asked: ‘What did you come with? … ”, detailed the Croatian defender who defended the shirt of the Reds between 2014 and 2020. Then, he told how was the dialogue between the DT and that youth:

– What did you come for?

– In a Mercedes

– What do you have in your hand?

– A Rolex

– How many games have you played with the main team?

– Zero…

That teaching marked not only the youth who starred in the talk, but also the Croatian footballer, who to this day remembers the teaching of the German strategist.

