A former Microsoft executive charges harshly against Windows 11: “It’s as if a virus had entered me”

Jensen Harris, today, serves as the co-founder and head of customer experience at Textio; however, a few years ago, led the team in charge of designing the user experience in Windows 8. For this reason, it is perfectly aware of the design and usability criteria to which Windows has remained faithful throughout these years.





And therefore it is also one of the first to be disappointed when Microsoft’s operating system betrays that tradition. A few hours ago he started a thread on Twitter with the following statement:

“The Start menu is Microsoft’s flagship user experience. It should represent the best user interface design the company is capable of.”

Next, he went into the matter and explained the case that had provoked that reflection: he had been searching for ‘Chrome’ in Windows Search, and the user experience had been “really confusing”.

For some time now, both MS Edge and Windows itself have displayed all kinds of warnings to dissuade the user from opting for the main competing browsers (Chrome and Firefox). It’s not new, but his last great idea has gone a step beyond what is acceptable, even for a huge fan of Windows as is Harris himself:

“The left side looks like it was created by a designer. We might question some of the decisions, but that’s not the point: the right side looks like my Internet Explorer toolbars in 2008.

It’s just really confusing. The left side looks like it was created by a designer. We could quibble about some of the design choices, but that’s not the story here. The right side looks like my Internet Explorer toolbars did in 2008. pic.twitter.com/eOqLN5V6ne — Jensen Harris (@jensenharris) August 29, 2022

“Let’s start at the top. What about that Geocities ad-type banner about a ‘Bing Wallpaper app’? Seriously, it’s like I got a virus.”





“The text is misaligned and it’s on a background from the Windows Vista era. But things get even weirder. Let’s take a look at the corners of this ad: the top left is rounded, right side has straight corners and the bottom left is… as if someone had sat on a ‘quadcircle’? (sic)”.





“At the bottom is a very confusing and misdesigned toolbar. It has four buttons, but a salmon-colored band-aid that says ‘Open results in browser’ mainly covers the middle two buttons, so I don’t even I can’t even see what they do.”



Part of the problem, of course, lies not with how Windows designers work, but with the fact that OS search menu embeds web content from Bing. But of course, as this other tweeter (and well-known developer of several Mac apps) explains, if you “push unrestricted web content into your main user interface, you will be responsible for their mistakes“.

It may not be obvious by the end of this thread that the Start menu is merely presenting a Bing web page on the right, but if you put unfettered web content in your primary UI you’re gonna be held accountable for its mistakes https://t.co/TrNY4SZAYE — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) August 30, 2022

WINDOWS 11 GOD LEVEL 17 TRICKS and FEATURES to MASTER IT

A good interface doesn’t create extra friction, Microsoft

After reviewing other details present in the aforementioned menu and equally unrelated to good interface design practices, Harris brings to the table the real problem:

“Why are there banner ads in the Start menu? Is it worth the amount of dollars that this application generates to degrade the user experience in this way? Erodes trust: I wasn’t even looking for ‘wallpaper’.”

From his point of view, a good user interface “should help people perform a task with minimal friction”, but what he shows in his tweet expressly seems designed for the opposite, to “distract us from our intended task”.

“Design matters. Details matter, especially in a user interface as iconic as the Windows Start menu.”

And, once you have left Microsoft’s current preoccupation with the issue at the height of shoe polish, the auction arrives:

“By the way, before you ask, I think moving the Start button to the center of the taskbar was not a good decision. Not only did the corner location have decades of muscle memory, it also took perfect advantage of Fitts’ Law to make it ideally easy to identify.”

In addition, it is not the first case in recent weeks that an employee or ex-employee of Microsoft finds it “disgusting” that the company puts the user interface at the service of advertising: It happened recently to Lee Holmes, Microsoft Azure Security Manager and PowerShell developer, when he came across a Microsoft 365 promotional banner on his MS Office 2021.