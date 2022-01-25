A former MMA star died after being stabbed outside a bar in Brazil

The former fighter suffered two stab wounds to the abdomen

Specialized media, personalities from the world of mixed martial arts and family continue to say goodbye to Maiquel Falcao, the former Brazilian wrestler who went through large contact sport companies such as Bellator y UFC.

According to the authorized sources, this Sunday morning, the body of Big Rin showed up stabbed up to twice at the exit of a bar after a brutal attack in his hometown, Pelotas.

Although medical personnel arrived in the area while he was still alive, they couldn’t do anything to avoid the tragic end, which was confirmed once they arrived at the Hospital de Pronto-Socorro health center.

Falcao stood out during his time at Bellator

“Maiquel Falcao was found around 3:45 a.m. with two cuts to his abdomen, in front of a bar on Rua Major Francisco Nunes de Souza”, reported the local newspaper GZH Security, who also spoke with one of the investigators in the case.

“No witnesses have been found and we still don’t have a cell phone. Glass shards were found next to the body, but we believe he was stabbed.” explained Félix Rafanhim, delegate of the Homicide and Protection of Persons Police Station (DHPP), in one of the first official reports. The case is still under investigation.

After knowing the terrible episode, her daughter Maikeli Falcao He fired him with an emotional message that he published through his Facebook account: “We made a promise that we’d be together foreverside by side no matter what. This morning I see myself alone, without my hero. God took a piece of me.”

Falcao got 40 victories in 60 fights

Former Brazilian wrestler He was one of the benchmarks of mixed martial arts in his country. Falcao debuted in 2004 in PF (Piratini Fight) with a victory and won another 39 throughout his 17-year career. In total he played 60 fights.

The highest point of his professional career was achieved while he belonged to the company Bellator. It was there where he starred in his best confrontations to the point of win a middleweight title.

Later, in 2010 he left the company to sign a contract with the UFC where could only participate in one event which was debut and victory against Gerald Harris by unanimous decision. Finally, the American company he fired him for his legal problems that linked him to an accusation of gender-based violence.

The Brazilian also went through other companies such as KSW, M-1 Global and Fight Nights Global, and his last fight was the October 16, 2021 in the Serbian Battle Championship, in which he fell to Nemanja Uveric by technical knockout.

