A former Moto GP champion revealed that he purposely contracted coronavirus to obtain the health pass and defended Djokovic

Melandri defended Novak and revealed that he sought to get coronavirus

If there is a character who was always very critical of the management of the pandemic, that name is the Marco Melandri. The former Moto GP rider, who was champion in 2005, revealed that in order to continue working he got infected on purpose and took the opportunity to make a parallel with the novel that the tennis player is starring Novak Djokovic so that they let him dispute the Australian Open without being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Italian, without mincing words, recounted his controversial point of view. “I had to get infected out of necessity. He had to work and did not see the vaccine as a viable alternative. For me, the health pass was and continues to be blackmail. I am willing to use it only for what is strictly necessary: ​​I will use it only for work and if I have to accompany my daughter, “he explained during a talk with the news network Mowmag.

And he added about his current situation: “I am fine, completely asymptomatic from the beginning. I’ve been negative for a long time, but those who don’t have the green pass still have to remain suspended for ten days. If a guy hadn’t called me to tell me I was positive after being in contact with me, I wouldn’t even have noticed.”

The Italian knew how to be Moto GP champion in 2005 (Photo: Getty)

He then revealed the reason for his actions. “I got it because I tried to get it, and unlike many vaccinated people, I went to tremendous lengths to get infected. I did it on purpose so I could be on good terms for at least a few months. And it wasn’t even easy. I had to get infected out of necessity, because I had to work and not consider the vaccine as a valid alternative,” he argued again.

In addition, he took the opportunity to give his opinion on the Djokovic issue in Australia: “It’s ridiculous. It has absolutely no flaws and would have stayed home with no problem. But, like everything, they sold it as they wanted. Who organizes one of the most important tournaments in the world could not stop having the number one and for that reason they were the ones who did everything possible to enter. But then politics took over, because the issue has nothing to do with health. Djokovic has been caught in the middle of the war between the organizers of the Australian Open and the Government, which after having delivered a hard punch cannot afford to drop its pants.

The Italian champion put himself in the Serb’s place and expressed how he would feel if he found himself in that situation. “I think he doesn’t give a damn about this and I respect him a lot because he has values ​​and that’s the way it is, because this is no longer a health emergency, it’s just a political issue. There are countries that are doing the opposite of Italy and Australia and, in addition to having maintained their freedom, are achieving results, while in Italy, despite all the restrictions, it is even worse, not to mention the social and economic damage. What happened to trade associations? In Campiglio, for example, it should be full in this period and instead I see everything deserted. They lose more money by opening than by keeping it closed, but nobody says anything and I don’t understand how they can accept such a situation. For now it is the same experts who say that this variant is at the level of a cold. We have to live with it, we cannot continue giving up living and depriving people of their most basic freedoms and rights”, he concluded.

