A former NATO commander argued that Russia is headed for its worst military disaster in 100 years

Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine has taken an unexpected turn in what could be seen as the apparent collapse of Russian troops, thus representing the worst military disaster for the Kremlin in the last 100 years.

This situation responds to many factors, but perhaps the most decisive is due to the recent counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army which has begun to recover its territories in the south and east of the country, dealing a heavy blow to the nostalgic intentions of Russian President Vladimir Putin to reunify the former Soviet Union.

After the bombing on the Crimean bridge, Putin unleashed a desperate missile attack on several Ukrainian cities, including its capital kyiv, in which he has claimed the lives of at least 19 people. Despite this unscrupulous offensive, experts assure that the Kremlin fires at them with missiles, responding solely to the frustration of the Russian president, seeing himself increasingly cornered by the Ukrainian forces.

In this regard, General Richard Shirreff, a former commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), who also served as deputy supreme allied commander in Europe for the alliance, said in a statement to the British media The Sunwhat “The stage is being set for a decisive defeat of the Russian army in Ukraine.”

The prominent military man had already predicted months ago that, Ukrainian forces could successfully push back Putin’s troops by the end of 2022. This is now the case.

“For the Ukrainians to push the Russians back to the February 23 line, the day before the war started, by the end of 2022 I think is completely feasible,” he said at the time.

Shirreff hailed Ukraine’s counteroffensive, calling it a “master class” that has pushed back Putin’s men in eastern and southern Ukraine, adding that the fighting “maintains the momentum.”

“The Russians are like the boxer trapped in the corner of the ring against a very agile opponent who hits one side and then hits the other.”said.

This is taking place in key regions such as Kherson, a town that Putin had tried to claim as part of Russia through a fraudulent referendum.

In the midst of the critical situation that Putin is going through, it has transpired thatRussian president tries to concentrate troops in Belarusa neighboring country of Ukraine and whose dictator Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally.

In response to the latter, Ukrainian troops have moved to reinforce the border amid fears Putin could even use Belarus to launch nuclear strikes.

But Richard Shirreff considers that this maneuver could be unsuccessful for a cornered Putin, however, he assured that the desperate actions of the Kremlin chief should not be underestimated.

“We should take the nuclear threat very seriously, but we shouldn’t blink in any way and I’m quite encouraged by the Western response,” he said.

“But if we promise massive retaliation one way or another, you have to prepare for the worst case scenario, and the worst case scenario is being at war with Russia,” he added.

Additionally, the former NATO commander compared Putin to Adolf Hitler, saying that the Russian leader is now “in a bunker” as the German dictator was in the last days of World War II.

“We are dealing with crucial political issues right now, but nevertheless, we may not want this war, but this war could want us”Shirreff told The Sun.

“We must prepare for the worst case scenario. This is insurance. The way to avoid a possible war with Russia is to be prepared for it.” he added.

Even so, the British military has expressed optimism that the victory of this war will be for the Ukrainians.

“The scene is being set for a collapse of the Russian army,” the general told The Sun.

“The Ukrainians are creating more problems than the Russians are capable of solving”he added.

Shirreff explained that other problems facing Putin that lead to defeat are having a “fundamentally kleptocratic and corrupt” army that leaves his men hopelessly ill-equipped. As well as the mobilization to recruit personnel for the battles, which he has described as “totally chaotic” because the men are running out of food and other basic resources.

Likewise, “(Russian) morale is gone,” Shirreff explained. “There are soldiers who just don’t want to fight, these guys were told they would be welcomed with open arms by cheering crowds and the so-called ‘Ukrainian Nazis’ would crumble.” he explained.

“But they met fierce resistance, they are in a country that doesn’t want them there. Why should they die for Putin’s affair? the general questioned.

“Conceptually, the Russians don’t understand combined arms warfare, they haven’t trained properly, physically they don’t have the right equipment and what they have is rubbish, and morally they are completely bankrupt,” he said.

Even the long-awaited investment with which Putin plans to “freeze” Europe by taking away its gas supply, as a measure of pressure for the sanctions after his invasion, could be counterproductive for his army.

“If the winter is cold enough for the ground to freeze, then the Ukrainians will continue to drive,” Shirreff told The Sun.

“The Ukrainians are well prepared, they have the clothes, the team, the morale and the motivation, they are not going to stop”he added.

Despite all this, the former NATO commander insisted that one must not be distracted by nuclear threats and the danger that Putin represents as long as he remains the leader of the Kremlin.

“There will be no peace in Europe while Putin, a Putin-like regime, or an ultra-nationalist sits in the Kremlin”said Richard Shirreff.

“The only way to ensure that the threat is over, once the fighting stops, is to make sure that Ukraine is a member of NATO and NATO must stand up and put troops on the ground and forces in the air over Ukraine,” he added.

“The way to keep the peace and the way to deter war is to be prepared for it, and that means a generational challenge with significant and serious military spending, not unlike the Cold War,” he said.

