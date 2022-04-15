A former partner of Messi in Barcelona revealed the details of the millionaire scam he suffered: “Footballers are easy prey”

Ludovic Giuly celebrating a goal against Milan (EFE)

Former international footballer Ludovic Giuly revealed to have been the victim of a scam in which lost three million dollars (2.7 million euros). Beyond the bad drink, the Frenchman points out that soccer players are “easy prey” for this kind of situation when dealing with a business that later turns out to have irregularities.

Giuly, 45, confessed to The Parisian who was the victim of a financial investment scam. This earned him in 2016, at the end of his playing career, being banned from credit for exceeding the legal debt limit. He claimed to have lost millions in a financial investment scam, although the goal is to raise awareness about the issue, in particular to warn current players.

“My bank advisor then explained to me that, indeed, the money in my accounts was pledged to repay the investments made in nursing homes,” said the former right winger who played -among other teams- in the Monacothe Paris Saint Germain, Roma and the Barcelonawhere he was a partner for three seasons with a young Lionel Messi. He was actually part of the team that won the Champions League in 2005/2006. He also played for his country’s national team and won the 2003 Confederations Cup.

“Fortunately, I am financially well and I am not on the street because I did not give all my money,” said the current consultant, who had no problem admitting that he lost €2.7 million.

Ludovic Giuly y Lionel Messi (Getty Images)

It was, according to his account, trusting $5.7 million (€5.3 million) to the enterprise Sportinvest, who had been collaborating with him for many years: “In particular, I noticed that he was forced to pay loans at almost 6%. All the nursing homes that they had made me buy were overvalued compared to the conventional prices for these properties, which were worth barely 3.5 million (euros) when I had paid 5.3. And the actual return from him was two or three times less than what I had been promised.” He also points to the company’s real estate commissions, which ranged from more than a million euros.

With his testimony, Giuly indicates that he wants to “lift the taboo on the economic problems of the players. Footballers are easy prey”. The Frenchman assures that he knows former colleagues from his time who are currently in a very complicated situation. “There are guys who are being scammed right now without knowing it”, he also says, compared to the players of the current generation. Before adding: “I dare to speak today in place of many who are ashamed of having been deceived. Should not. They are victims, not guilty”.

The case suffered by the former French player brings the economic situation of many footballers back to the table, beyond their prestigious careers. How much advice or preparation do they have to manage their money? It is also a warning to all his former colleagues and current footballers when it comes to investing their earnings and securing their future after retirement.

