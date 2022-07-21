A former physical trainer of Maradona told the lie related to Passarella that he told Diego to motivate him

Elvio Paolorosso and an anecdote from the preparation for Pelusa’s last return to football

The confrontation between Diego Maradona y Daniel Passarella It is a story known by everyone in the world of Argentine soccer. The crossing started when the historic captain of the Argentine national team lost his title with the arrival of Charles Bilardo to the team, which was awarded to the iconic number 10.

A fight on the eve of the start of the World Cup in Mexico 1986 dynamited a relationship that was never put back together. But beyond what happened before Argentina established itself as the best in the world, the years passed and now a particular anecdote is known that is related to Maradona’s last days as a professional player.

Elvio Paolorossiwho knew how to be Bilardo’s physical trainer during his time as manager of Boca Juniors, recalled how he motivated Fluff in the special preseason he made for his last comeback in the blue and gold jersey prior to his final farewell to football.

“To Diego, out there you told him ‘you have to do this’ and out there he doesn’t do it to you. I remember when I went to train him in the last return. Because he, before retiring in Boca, we had a preseason. We went to Villa La Angostura for three months, next to San Martín de los Andes, to Bahía Manzano, and then we went to Canada, where his brother was, there we trained with Ben Johnson”, began the story of the PF who knew how to work with Gerardo Martino in the Argentine team.

“I remember that sometimes he didn’t want to work. ‘No, I don’t want to work today,’ he told me. Then I remembered that he had had some small differences with Passarella, everything had been said by the mediathen I tell him ‘Do you know what I heard this morning?’ and he tells me ‘what?, that Passarella said that you can’t play anymore, that you’re a chubby’ That day he trained in the morning, in the afternoon and at 2 in the morning, he called me and said ‘let’s go to a gym ‘ that there was one open 24 hours in Canada for training. He did triple shift”, added Paolorosso in dialogue with Super Sports Radio.

Elvio Paolorosso with Caniggia and Maradona in Boca

Although both did not get to rebuild their relationship, Maradona and Passarella had a meeting in recent times. It was in the prelude to the final of the 2018 Russia World Cup when both met in the bowels of the Luzhniki Olympic Stadium. Within the framework of an invitation made by FIFA for great players in the history of the World Cup, Diego met again with the man who lifted the trophy in Argentina 78: there they greeted each other, clapped their hands and each one went their way .

The anecdote that the former physical trainer of the Argentine team recalled occurred within the framework of a special plan that he made The ten to put on the Boca shirt in 1997. In the middle of that year, Maradona had traveled to Canadian territory and it was there that he added the former sprinter to his team, who had tested positive for doping at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and who, for reoffending, was suspended for life by the athletics federation.

A few months before playing that remembered match against River Plate in the Monumental, which the visit won thanks to both headers from Martin Palermo and in which the number 10 came out at halftime replaced by Juan roman riquelmewas that Maradona visited the University of York in Canada for the last stretch of what was his last set-up to go out on the field.

