A former promise of Barcelona revealed what is “the best” of Messi and how he will face him in the Champions League

Ilaix Moriba with Lionel Messi in a duel against Osasuna (Reuters)

The brand new reinforcement of RB Leipzig, Ilaix Moriba, spoke at a press conference after what was his controversial departure from the Barcelona, a club that until a few months ago considered it one of the jewels of La Masía, but that let it go in this pass market to get a lake of money to help balance its finances.

“The last months have been the most difficult of my life, we have received ugly messages but we have been able to endure to be here, I did not deserve those messages,” said the 18-year-old at a press conference in Germany, in which he added : “Many things have been said that are not true and we had to keep quiet because of the respect we have for Barcelona, things that have been said in the press have not been fair play, many lies have been told ”.

The midfielder, whose transfer was closed in exchange for 16 million euros plus another six in variables, was annoyed because the Spanish press speculated about a conflict between him and Ronald Koeman, the team’s coach, but the footballer tried to silence those who fed those versions that left him badly off. In addition, on his departure, he added: “It was quite difficult for me to leave Barcelona because I had been there for many years, all my life. It was difficult but the opportunity Leipzig gives me we believe is the best decision we could make. I want to be here and start playing ”.

The nationalized Spanish Guinean played 18 games for the Catalan side last season and on Tuesday signed a five-year contract with Bundesliga club Leipzig, which shares Champions League Group A with him. Witches from Belgium, the Manchester City and the París Saint-Germain (PSG). So soon he will meet again on the court with Lionel Messi, his idol and former partner.

Ilaix Moriba arrives at Leipzig with the aim of establishing himself as a starter (Reuters)

“In the training sessions, we never really thought of a way to stop him,” replied the flyer when asked if he knew of any recipe to stop La Pulga. “Of course, it is the dream of any child to play with Messi, what he does is incredible. Lor better is that outside he is a very good person, he tries to help young people. Confront us? we will shake hands, but when the game starts there is no more friendship, each one defends his club and I will give everything for Leipzig ”.

Leipzig will have a tough first game of the Champions League against Manchester City, last season’s finalist, on September 15. They will host Brugge a fortnight later before taking on Messi’s PSG on October 19. The German club host PSG in Leipzig on November 3.

