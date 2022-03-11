A former PSG had the most ruthless criticism against Messi and Neymar and pointed them out as “responsible for the defeat”

Jérôme Rothen played for PSG and currently stands out as a radio host (jrothenofficiel)

Jerome Rothen He knew how to stand out in Ligue 1 during his time as a footballer in Monaco and Paris Saint Germain. He even defended the jersey of the France National Team in the 2004 European Championship and was part of the French team in the 2006 World Cup in Germany. However, today he is famous for the strong phrases that he outlines during his radio program on RMC, called Rothen ignites (Rothen warms up.)

In its latest edition, the former athlete focused on Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over PSG with three goals from Karim Benzema in the Santiago Bernabeor for the round of 16 of the Champions League. The former Scottish Rangers pointed harshly against Neymar and Lionel Messi, whom he cataloged as the main culprits of the early elimination in the top European competition.

“Those responsible for this defeat are Neymar and Messi! It is up to them to shoulder their responsibilities. When Leonardo recruits these guys and puts them there, they are the stars of the club. They get paid for it. I do not attack Verratti, Danilo, Paredes, Mbappé, who is the only one who was dangerous in both games. I will attack the other two, the two mercenaries. One is a fraud since he arrived,” Rothen said.

Lionel Messi, one of the main ones targeted by Jérôme Rothen (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

The midfielder, who was at the club from the French capital from 2004 to 2009, focused on Lionel Messi, who arrived at the institution at the beginning of this season as the star signing and ideal to make a leap in quality and lift for the first time the Orejona. “It’s a fraud since it arrived. I’m ashamed to talk like this about Leo Messi, but it’s the reality. The guy enters the field. They tell me that he made an effort in the substitution to recover the ball. Are you kidding me or what? He made an effort for 10 meters”, he sentenced.

He also had harsh words for Neymar. “The other lost all the balls. I say the other because it bothers me a lot to mention his name. Since it’s been there it’s a joke. He is in less than 50% of PSG games. And when he’s there, we make excuses for him. The problem is there. It’s the great players that blow your head out of the water,” he outlined. It is worth noting that the Brazilian came to this series with just enough physicality, since he had just left behind a long injury.

Jérôme Rothen during his time at Paris Saint Germain (Grosby)

“Which player best represents the character of PSG today? Which player do you identify with? I want this sports director to disappear once and for all! It has no place here! It’s been a disaster for three years!” added Rothen, pointing to Leonardo, sports director of Paris Saint Germain, as another of the main culprits.

One of the few who was not criticized by the former footballer in his program was Kylian Mbappé, author of the goals directed by Mauricio Pochettino in the two clashes. “He is the only one who was dangerous in both games,” he concluded.

