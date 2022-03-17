A former Real Madrid star nominated Gallardo as DT, revealed that Tevez could be a reinforcement and said that Messi is “less happy” at PSG

The historic footballer of the Spanish team sees the Doll on the Bernabéu bench

The name of Marcelo Gallardo begins to have more and more repercussions on the European continent. Although his present is focused on River, all football fans are wondering what will be the next step in the doll’s professional career and from the big clubs in the world they look at his repertoire out of the corner of their eyes. This Tuesday Predrag Mijatovichistorical footballer of Real Madrid, was encouraged to link the Argentine technical director with the philosophy of the winning team of 13 Champions League.

“I know him as a coach. He is doing a great job, really. But if you ask me that specifically, not because I’m a Real Madrid fan I think it would fit a lot more into Real Madrid’s philosophy than Barcelona’s. That’s my opinion. Historically, since the Cruyff era, it is the typical showy football, touch, possession of the ball. In this case I think that Gallardo is more energy, more momentum, take advantage of such mistakes and in a short time win the game. He also tries to make it pretty, but if he has to choose between being all pretty or being less pretty and winning, I think he would go for the second option. And that is the philosophy of Real Madrid”, he explained in a chat with Super Sports Radio.

And he added about the characteristics that attract him so much in Gallardo’s personality: “Football advances, it changes, it needs people who are well prepared, Real Madrid needs this winning mentality. There are times in Madrid that even when they win, people are not happy. It’s a lot of pressure. I think one day why not”.

The former Merengue player believed that the Apache had won over the public in the Spanish capital

However, he also stopped to praise Carlos Tevez and admitted that the Boca Juniors icon was also close to reaching the White House. “When I worked as sports director for Real Madrid, I was talking to Tevez. I have always liked him as a player, not only because of the footballing qualities that anyone can see, but because of his personality, character, he was a winner, reliable, he liked to work, not just scoring goals and acting like a star. He did that dirty work that had to be done from time to time and that type of footballer has always been very popular with the Real Madrid fans. Delivery, desire, quality, are the characteristics of Tevez. It couldn’t have been because in football he depends on many circumstances but he was someone who could have come to Real Madrid and would surely succeed”, revealed Mijatovic.

The Montenegrin said that he led the talks from his interim position to stay with the Apache but unfortunately the negotiations did not come to fruition: “Specifically, in this case Tevez wanted to come, as sports director I wanted him too. What happened is that also due to some circumstances that transfer was not finalized.

The former footballer gave his point of view of the present of the Flea in France

To close, he analyzed the actuality of Lionel Messi in France and its early elimination from the Champions League. “Messi is not the same when he was here in Barcelona and now in Paris Saint-Germain. He is not the same player. Messi spent his whole life in Barcelona, ​​in football that was very characterized by Barsa, touching the ball, everything revolving around him. Now he is in another team with other great players like Neymar, like Mbappé, etc. He may need more time to get used to it. But he is still Messi and it is a matter of moments, surely he will plug in again and begin to perform as he has accustomed us to,” explained Predrag.

And he added about how he sees it in the attitude: “Now we see it a little dimmed or if you rush me, less happy. But capable in a month, two months, next season will be as usual. Although Messi may not be as happy now as he was some time ago, he is a decisive player. I personally would never like to see him play against my team. Now Madrid have been lucky and got through the tie against PSG but it’s a matter of time before Messi activates all his strength”.

