A former teammate of Riquelme in Europe recommended an elite coach: “I would have no problem handling Boca players”

Robert Pires and Juan Roman Riquelme They have a great relationship with the passage of both by Villarrel of Spain. The former French midfielder, world champion in France 1998, also shone in the English Arsenal that was crowned undefeated champion with Arsène Wenger as coach. In a radio interview, Pires was consulted by the “Boca world” and did not hesitate to suggest a technical director to his friend Riquelme, after the departure of Sebastián Battaglia.

Although he acknowledged that he would like to see Román with the DT diver, he stressed that in his role as leader “he is doing well”. and expanded: “You have to make decisions continuously and we know that this is very complicated”. Also, in dialogue with Super Deportivo Radio (Villa Trinidad Radio)acknowledged: “I cannot give Roman advice, because he is very big and very intelligent and already knows what he has to do. I don’t know if he wants an Argentine or a foreigner as coach, but changing the philosophy a bit is good”. In this sense, Pires did not hesitate to give it a name.

The former French footballer and with a good relationship with Román suggested the strategist with a past at PSG

“If Roman calls me and asks me for a suggestion for whoever is the next Boca coach I would give him the name of Laurent Blanc, because he speaks Spanish very well, he is a great coach, he was champion with PSG. He is a coach for Boca’s height and would have no problem handling Boca players. I don’t know if he is going to listen to me, but if he asks me about a coach, my name will be Laurent Blanc,” he said.

Laurent Blanc is a 56-year-old former French footballer and coach. He has a recognized career as a player and among other clubs, he was able to become champion in Montpellier, Auxerre, Barcelona of Spain and Manchester United. In addition, he made his debut as technical director at the Girondis de Bordeaux. He later had a spell with the French National Team and PSG. Currently not directing. His last club was this year at Al-Rayyan.

Laurent Blanc, former French footballer and current coach (EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT/File)



In another order, Robert was surprised to recognize that the Argentine coach he would have liked to direct is Carlos Bianchi. And he told why. “As a child I grew up at Reims and when I was 14 or 15 years old I was there, in another training camp and I saw what Bianchi was capable of doing as a coach. At the age of 15, I had realized that Bianchi was a great coach. What a coach! He is very good! Without a doubt, I choose Carlos Bianchi. He won everything as a footballer and coach. Having him at our club (Reims) was fabulous for everyone and me, heh. He had a very special way of addressing the players, he spoke French very well”.

Pires He also explained why in the “bread and cheese” he chooses Maradona before Messi: “I’m sorry… Diego Armando Maradona and he’s my captain. Messi, I like him, I love him, there are no doubts, but I saw Diego on television, I met him and shared time with him. Diego is my captain, forever. Diego generates many things and he has an advantage over Messi and that is that he won the World Cup with Argentina. That is missing from Messi and you. For me it is difficult to choose between the two, but I choose Maradona because he made a lot of difference for Argentina”.

OTHER PHRASES OF ROBERT PIRES :

“ANOTHER JUAN ROMÁN RIQUELME WILL NOT BE BORN”

robert_pires07

“We don’t have players like Juan Román Riquelme or Dennis Bergkamp anymore and that’s not good for football. What I mean by this is that we no longer have football with technique. Today the footballer is made of physique and power and I don’t like that. For me, Riquelme was one of the best Argentines with the ball, with his eyes, with the pass, with control. We will never see this type of footballer again. Unfortunately, today, the most important thing is to have a player with strength and power and not a player with technique. We must not forget that all soccer players know how to run, but the most important thing that a soccer player must have is to handle the ball. That is the most important”.

THE POSSIBILITIES OF ARGENTINA IN QATAR: “IT MAY BE THE YEAR OF ARGENTINA AND MESSI”

“Watch out for France, huh! but… Watch out for Argentina! I see that it could be the year of Argentina and Messi. He is in a good dynamic and that means a lot. Argentina has something good to win the World Cup. If I call Scaloni tomorrow and have to give him some advice, it’s simply to manage the team well. We all know that Messi is very good and he can make a difference for you, but one player is not going to win you a World Cup alone. I would tell Scaloni that what he says to Messi, he also says to his team: starters and substitutes, because everyone is going to help Messi. In short, the message that Scaloni transmits to the group would be vital. I see it very well. The word of managing the group is very important”.

“I WOULD LIKE TO FACE ARGENTINA IN 8VOS, BECAUSE IT WOULD BE A SHOW”

“I would like to face Argentina in the World Cup, because if you want to be world champion, you have to beat them all and the greats: Brazil, Belgium, England and Spain. I would be happy if I faced Argentina in the 8th round, because I know that we are going to enjoy a great show, because that is what football is. If Argentines and French face each other, we have to take advantage of it, because football is that”.

“MBAPPÉ – BENZEMA MAKES ME REMEMBER ZIDANE- HENRY”

(Getty)

“IF ROMÁN DOESN’T INVITE ME TO HIS FAREWELL, I DON’T TALK TO HIM ANYMORE, I’LL MAKE THE CROSS FOR HIM, JE”

“If I’m not in the Bombonera, if Roman doesn’t invite me, I don’t talk to him anymore, I cross him, heh. You have to send him the message, if I’m not invited to his farewell, I don’t want to see him anymore and I don’t want to talk to him anymore, ha ha ha ha”.

“GALLARDO SHOULD START HIS JOURNEY IN SPAIN AND AT VILLAREAL”

“It would be good for Gallardo to start his journey in Spain. That should be his first step, because he already speaks the language and that is very important. I see him at Villareal, because it’s a family club, the President leaves you alone, he lets you work and he always has good squads. It can be good for both.”

PIRES’ FAVORITE TEAMS:

“There are two teams that I did not play and that marked me. The Real Madrid of the Galactics and in the end they did not win. The other team is Guardiola’s Barcelona, ​​which won everything and especially when you have Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets, Messi… ready it’s over…”.

KEEP READING:

He was world champion with Argentina in 1978 and today he works as a receptionist: “There are colleagues who had to sell their shirts out of necessity”

The confusing episode that Pep Guardiola starred in: they were chasing him, he thought they wanted to steal his bicycle and his reaction went viral

The audio from Riquelme to Jorge Rial in the midst of the turmoil in Boca Juniors: “We are in luxury, no matter how much they want to sell something else”

More problems for Boca Juniors: they opened a case for the damage caused by the squad in the locker room of the New Gasometer

The shocking offer that Facundo Campazzo received to leave the NBA and return to Real Madrid