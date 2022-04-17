A former UFC star revealed that his life changed after launching his own erotic content site

Paige VanZante, a former UFC fighter, now sells her erotic content

Paige VanZant She knew how to be one of the fighters with the most followers of UFC Despite not having won any title in the company of mixed martial arts (MMA). As she recognizes it, it was the sexualization of her figure that allowed her to add followers and that is why she demanded before the president of the fighting company, Dana White, a larger contract to continue climbing the octagon. After not reaching an agreement, in 2020 he left there and ventured into a new project.

“Being a free agent at 26 years old… I was very young. It was heartbreaking to learn that he was leaving the power of combat sports. But now i know it was the best decision i ever made”, he told in dialogue with the portal MMA Fighting. The 28-year-old American then created her own erotic content site: “I’m not with OnlyFans. Es PaigeFanZant.com and it’s my own website and I have a lot of control over what goes on there. It’s basically me doing exclusive stuff. I’m proud to say I’m a part of it”.

The athlete confessed that she had wanted to venture into this type of enterprise for a long time, but her own prejudices ended up holding her back: “I did not want to put myself in a position in which I would lose commercial opportunities by having a site with exclusive content, but I feel that I am already seen as a sex symbol in the world of sports. It could also have the monetization behind it. I wanted to do it on my own termss”.

VanZantwho in UFC won five fights and lost four, the last against the Brazilian Amanda Ribas in July 2020, he explained that currently the earnings he earns on the site allow him to have a good life: “I was in the UFC for six years, I have been fighting for eight years and it is finally paying off.” And she added: “I work hard for my body.either. I work hard for who I am, and there is a side of me that is extremely feminine and I can share it on my fan site. Now I think it’s becoming much more acceptable”.

Paige VanZante decided to monetize the content of her site

On his site, those who register and pay to watch, will be able to find exclusive photos and videos, but also audio clips, oriented for adults. “I am sharing everything I want. It’s my website, it’s my experience. It’s for the fans. A lot of people have asked me to do something like this, the exclusive content site, and it’s a place where I can communicate one-on-one with absolutely all of my subscribers.”

Despite this, he has not abandoned his career in MMAcurrently competing in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and has also had some appearances in professional wrestling. For the moment, he has managed to strike a balance between these two worlds: “This year it finally paid off and I feel comfortable with my life.” As for the economic aspect, there is no doubt that he made the right decision: “Now I am earning more money in a month than in my entire contract with BKFC. It’s pretty crazy.”

In addition, he was happy that in recent times the view has changed regarding erotic content, which is being sold by more and more celebrities: “Before, OnlyFans looked more like porn stars. It was slightly more X-rated, just the public view. I’m not saying that’s really what people have there, but I wanted to do it my way. I wanted to do it professionally and have my own website and that is what I have done.”

