A Formula 1 car stunned the streets of Sicily before the Monza Grand Prix

The machine surprised the inhabitants of Sicily

The Italian Grand Prix will be the 14th round of the Formula 1 World Championship and will be held at the legendary Monza circuit. Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), which is leader of the contest ahead of Lewis Hamilton, He surprised by the streets of Sicily aboard his car before the competition.

The pilot walked through the tourist streets aboard his machine on a tour that consisted of the main attractions of the city, such as the street market Ballarò, Via Vittorio Emanuele, Quattro Canti, Porta Felice and the esplanade of the Foro Italico. Before going out to the track he also passed by the beach Mondello, where he met the world wakeboarding champion Massimiliano Piffaretti.

A Formula 1 in the middle of the traditional Italian market

“I am looking forward to the Monza GP. I have a lot of history in Italy since I was racing in karting, plus I like the food there. It has not been the best circuit for our chassis and engine; It’s fast and the braking zones are really important and a bit tricky, but I enjoy driving there and hopefully this year we feel better. The fans are very passionate about racing, I hope to see the fans in the stands, ”said Max Verstappen.

For its part, the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) has assured that it must have “four eyes”Positions at the start of the Italian Grand Prix due to the difficulty of overtaking in Monza, and has affirmed that the tenth position from which he will start is where he deserves to “be” by rhythm. ”

The deserted streets dawned with the roar of a Formula 1 engine

“Maneuvering in the first corner is like driving miniautobuses. A Gasly Some of that will have happened to him and then he left at 3. You have to have four eyes at the start and, if something happens ahead, benefit us. By race pace, the 10th place is where we deserve to be, we do not deserve more, “said the Asturian in statements given to DAZN after qualifying to sprint.

In this sense, Alonso is aware that they lack “rhythm this weekend”. “We have seen that it was difficult to follow a car. In less than two seconds you already lose too much load, so we will have to be very attentive to when the stops are, make a good stop and a good start, because due to race pace it will be difficult to overtake anyone ”, he stressed.

The vehicles of the Máxima in one of the busiest tourist centers in Italy

KEEP READING

He created the track where Michael Schumacher started and 60 years ago he lost his life in the worst tragedy in Formula 1

Jackie Stewart vs. Emerson Fittipaldi: the friends who were rivals on the track and dominated Formula 1 for five years

Ronnie Peterson, the pilot who shone and killed himself in a Formula 1: his partner could not bear his loss and committed suicide to be buried next to him